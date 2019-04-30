So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 29, 2019

1. Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Fanfare For The Common Man (live, Nassau Coliseum 1978)

2. Aerosmith, Shela

3. A Foot In Cold Water, Fallen Man

4. Nazareth, Hard Living

5. Dishwalla, Moisture

6. The Rolling Stones, Ventilator Blues

7. The Black Keys, Everlasting Light

8. Collective Soul, Dig

9. Drive By Truckers, Lookout Mountain

10. Ozzy Osbourne, Diary Of A Madman

11. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Born To Move

12. The Kinks, I Gotta Move

13. Elton John, No Shoe Strings On Louise

14. Joe Jackson, Man In The Street

15. Eric Clapton, Sinner’s Prayer

16. The Beatles, The Word

17. Fleetwood Mac, Sisters Of The Moon

18. The Flying Burrito Brothers, Older Guys

19. Tom Waits, Jockey Full Of Bourbon

20. Free, Heartbreaker

21. Dire Straits, Where Do You Think You’re Going?

22. Neil Young, Crime In The City (Sixty To Zero Part I)