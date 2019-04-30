1. Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Fanfare For The Common Man (live, Nassau Coliseum 1978)
2. Aerosmith, Shela
3. A Foot In Cold Water, Fallen Man
4. Nazareth, Hard Living
5. Dishwalla, Moisture
6. The Rolling Stones, Ventilator Blues
7. The Black Keys, Everlasting Light
8. Collective Soul, Dig
9. Drive By Truckers, Lookout Mountain
10. Ozzy Osbourne, Diary Of A Madman
11. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Born To Move
12. The Kinks, I Gotta Move
13. Elton John, No Shoe Strings On Louise
14. Joe Jackson, Man In The Street
15. Eric Clapton, Sinner’s Prayer
16. The Beatles, The Word
17. Fleetwood Mac, Sisters Of The Moon
18. The Flying Burrito Brothers, Older Guys
19. Tom Waits, Jockey Full Of Bourbon
20. Free, Heartbreaker
21. Dire Straits, Where Do You Think You’re Going?
22. Neil Young, Crime In The City (Sixty To Zero Part I)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 29, 2019
1. Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Fanfare For The Common Man (live, Nassau Coliseum 1978)