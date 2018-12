So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 10, 2018

1. Ron Wood, Am I Grooving You

2. The Rolling Stones, Hearts For Sale

3. Wishbone Ash, Errors Of My Way

4. Gordon Lightfoot, Go-Go Round

5. Lindsey Buckingham, Rock Away Blind

6. The Who, Guitar And Pen

7. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Made In The Shade

8. Pink Floyd, Childhood’s End

9. Tim Curry, Sloe Gin

10. Rocky Horror Picture Show Soundtrack, Science Fiction/Double Feature

11. Steve Earle, The Week Of Living Dangerously

12. Thin Lizzy, The Sun Goes Down

13. Led Zeppelin,Down By The Seaside

14. Faces, Three Button Hand Me Down

15. It’s A Beautiful Day, Bombay Calling

17. Santana, Treat

18. Dire Straits, It Never Rains

19. Genesis, Firth Of Fifth

20. Muddy Waters, Deep Down In Florida (live)