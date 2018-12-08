Music Review: Audio Boffins

From the depths of a dark alley in Canada comes the electronic infused, percussion driven, solo album by Jeff McKenna called Audio Boffins. If you have been looking for the elixir to take you to the next realm this is it! Audio Boffins is a continual experiment of sound and electronics that was recorded between Robot Apocalypse sessions in the infamous UpTown secret concert spot called “Down the Alley”.

The warmly dark album is sure to comfort your during the darkest of winter days! Sit back and enjoy!