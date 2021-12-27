So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 – on air 8-10 pm ET

The Who, The Punk and the Godfather . . . An old friend of mine loves The Who and always swore by Quadrophenia as their best, or at least his favorite album by the band but then he’s into ‘concept’ albums and likes The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway by Genesis, which I’ve never fully gotten into so, there’s that if one is considering sources, ha. He’s also the guy I once got into a fun drunken argument with over whether Genesis was even rock akin to, say, the raunch and roll of The Rolling Stones, his argument being “ever heard The Knife, dammit!” So yeah, I’ve heard The Knife, it’s heavy, it’s on the Trespass album; Genesis can play rock, of a sort though not raunch, so I concede the point but anyway . . . back to The Who. I like Tommy, which is a concept album, but of The Who’s works I’d say I like Who’s Next, Who Are You and yes, The Who By Numbers, which I grew up with, more. But I’m more a song guy than a concept guy, when it comes to music. I do like Quadrophenia, certainly several of the songs from it, like The Punk and the Godfather, so here you go. I’d still take the more well-known 5:15, The Real Me and Love, Reign O’er Me from Quad, ahead of it, though, but this is a deep cuts show. Actually, while I’m writing these commentary notes, I just put on the Lamb and, you know, I could get more deeply into it, actually, and I realize I do know the album pretty well, The Cage, Carpet Crawlers, the title cut, etc. Next!