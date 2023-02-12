So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

All progressive rock show, 2 hours, 6 (!) songs, all clocking in at 20-minutes plus except for King Crimson’s Epitaph which comes in a shade under a paltry 9 minutes. 🙂 I at first thought to myself, am I being lazy with such a long-song show? Then I got listening to the songs in advance and it reminded me how much I like them all. I’m a raunch and roller at heart, a sometime metalhead but now and then, I like my prog.

Genesis, Supper’s Ready Pink Floyd, Shine On You Crazy Diamond (full song, appeared on Wish You Were Here album as first and last song on the album, divided into parts I to V and VI to IX) Yes, Close To The Edge Rush, 2112 Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Tarkus King Crimson, Epitaph