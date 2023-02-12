So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

All progressive rock show, 2 hours, 6 (!) songs, all clocking in at 20-minutes plus except for King Crimson’s Epitaph which comes in a shade under a paltry 9 minutes. 🙂 I at first thought to myself, am I being lazy with such a long-song show? Then I got listening to the songs in advance and it reminded me how much I like them all. I’m a raunch and roller at heart, a sometime metalhead but now and then, I like my prog.
- Genesis, Supper’s Ready
- Pink Floyd, Shine On You Crazy Diamond (full song, appeared on Wish You Were Here album as first and last song on the album, divided into parts I to V and VI to IX)
- Yes, Close To The Edge
- Rush, 2112
- Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Tarkus
- King Crimson, Epitaph