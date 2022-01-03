So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

The Mothers of Invention/Frank Zappa, My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama . . . Among Zappa’s more conventional tunes, complete with an acoustic guitar solo in the middle and an electric one towards the end. All in three and a half minutes.
Neil Young, Down By The River . . . One of my favorite Neil Young tunes, edited from nine minutes to three for a single release; this is the full version. Simple, repetitive yet hypnotic guitar, starting at five seconds from the two minute mark, makes the tune.
Whitesnake, Sweet Talker . . . Early, bluesier, better (in my opinion) Whitesnake, from 1980 and featuring three fifths of the Mk III version of Deep Purple – Whitesnake leader/singer David Coverdale with old Purple mates Jon Lord on keyboards and drummer Ian Paice.
Deep Purple, You Fool No One . . . And here’s Coverdale pre-Whitesnake, belting out a funky tune in harmony with bassist Glenn Hughes on 1974’s Burn album, the first of the Mk III lineup.
Guns N’ Roses, Estranged . . . A nine-minute epic single, that as far as I’ve researched was not released in any edited form, and a good thing, too, editing would have ruined it. It came out on Use Your Illusion II which, along with Illusion I was released on the same day in 1991. I remember people lining up at record stores to buy the albums, G N’ R was so big at the time. I’ve always liked the way the vocals change from mellow to rock on the second verse “so nobody every told you baby, how it was gonna be…”
The Rolling Stones, Out Of Tears . . . Here I go again, by accident or design, getting into another of these song title things; notice the pattern? First off, Mama is under siege down by the river…then a bunch of relationship titles including this one, not that any of them are necessarily connected and I can say at this point in my life have zero to do with me, but anyway.
Bad Company, Weep No More . . . Sticking with the weeping motif, from Bad Co’s second album, Straight Shooter, in 1974.
Rare Earth, What I’d Say (live) . . . I feel like I played this recently, although my research suggests it wasn’t too recently, although I did play a different Rare Earth song, Long Time Leavin’, some weeks back. I have played the studio version of Rare Earth’s interpretation of this Ray Charles classic. This is the live version, from 1971’s In Concert album, the ‘backpack cover’ one, which is how one of my old friends refers to it.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know . . . Bluesy cut from Child Is Father To The Man, the first BS & T album, after which founder/leader Al Kooper left, David Clayton-Thomas came in on lead vocals, the band went in more of a pop direction and, for a few albums, was a massive commercial success. Kooper, meantime, went into production and session work. His extensive resume includes producing and playing on early Lynyrd Skynyrd albums as well as releases by The Who, Bob Dylan, George Harrison and Ringo Starr among many others. He also played piano, french horn and organ on the studio version of The Rolling Stones’ You Can’t Always Get What You Want.
Bob Welch, Hot Love, Cold World . . . From Bob Welch’s debut solo album, French Kiss, in 1977. This was the third single from the album and a minor hit behind the two previous singles – Ebony Eyes and Sentimental Lady, which Welch wrote for Fleetwood Mac’s Bare Trees album in 1972 and updated for his solo release.
Bob Dylan, When You Gonna Wake Up . . . There are many opinions on Dylan’s Christian album period from 1979-81 but there’s no denying the quality of the music, and the musicians (like Mark Knopfler and Pick Withers of Dire Straits) he had in his band at the time.
The Byrds, This Wheel’s On Fire . . . The Byrds were great interpreters, especially of Dylan stuff, and I’ve always liked this more rocked-up treatment, great gritty vocals by Roger McGuinn, of a tune written by Dylan and The Band’s Rick Danko. It appeared on The Band’s Music From Big Pink and the Dylan/Band collaboration The Basement Tapes. Three different versions, all excellent.
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, My Life/Your World . . . I was discussing Petty deep cuts with a U.S.-based music aficionado acquaintance on Twitter the other day. He was looking for suggestions for a deep cuts playlist, I mentioned this one, so I decided to play it myself. I like what I describe as hypnotic tracks, of which this is a great example.
Joe Cocker, Sandpaper Cadillac . . . Appropriate album title, With A Little Help From My Friends, on which Cocker famously covered The Beatles’ tune. Helping him out on his 1969 solo album debut were such luminaries as Jimmy Page, Steve Winwood, Henry McCulloch of McCartney and Wings fame, etc.
Yes, Heart Of The Sunrise . . . From bluesy to prog to, next track, punk as we steer the show in a couple different directions. Killer riff on this one, from Fragile, another one of those 10-minute songs that, while extended, remains compelling as it goes back and forth between riff rock and the quieter sections.
The Sex Pistols, Holidays In The Sun . . . So, the story goes, the Pistols really did want a holiday in the sun, on the Channel island of Jersey. But they got thrown out and went instead to Berlin, which was still divided by the wall at the time, hence the lyrics. Kick-butt rocker, regardless.
Black Sabbath, Junior’s Eyes . . . Sabbath’s 1978 album Never Say Die seems to get panned by critics and even fans. The band was falling apart, out of it on booze and drugs in large measure, Ozzy had temporarily quit and returned but in view of all that, they still managed to produce some good stuff. Side one of the original vinyl, in particular, is quite good, featuring the title cut, Johnny Blade and this nicely-arranged industrial-type track.
The Who, Pictures Of Lily . . . I was talking about essential Who albums with a friend the other day and we agreed that, although it’s a compilation, 1971’s Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy is one of them, collecting as it does the band’s 60s singles, like this one, in one tight, intoxicating package.
Jim Croce, Roller Derby Queen . . . I suppose this song, which came out in 1973, could be about Raquel Welch in the 1972 movie Kansas City Bomber but Raquel wasn’t fat and two-fifteen, as go the song’s lyrics. Maybe Croce was disguising it, who knows? I saw the movie ages ago, having watched roller derby a bit as a kid during the early 1970s and, OK, because I wanted to see Raquel, but I barely remember it, much less whether it was any good. Welch, apparently, said it was the first movie she ever did where she actually liked her own performance. Oh, the song’s pretty good, too. Croce, alas, died at age 30 in a plane crash in 1973, while on tour.
Procol Harum, Simple Sister . . . Nice hard rock riff amid the progressive, somewhat operatic leanings of the band.
Chris Whitley, Poison Girl . . . Whitely died of lung cancer in 2005 at age 45 but he left behind a fine catalog of blues and blues rock, including this one from his 1991 debut and I think his best album, Living With The Law.
Nina Simone, Wild Is The Wind . . . Written by composer Dimitri Tiomkin and lyricist Ned Washington for the 1957 film of the same name, it was a hit at the time for Johnny Mathis. Simone did a live version in 1959 and then this more well-known studio version in 1966. David Bowie covered it 10 years later, as a tribute to Simone, on his Station To Station album. I’ve played Bowie’s version before so I figured I’d go with Simone this time.