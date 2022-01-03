So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Jim Croce, Roller Derby Queen . . . I suppose this song, which came out in 1973, could be about Raquel Welch in the 1972 movie Kansas City Bomber but Raquel wasn’t fat and two-fifteen, as go the song’s lyrics. Maybe Croce was disguising it, who knows? I saw the movie ages ago, having watched roller derby a bit as a kid during the early 1970s and, OK, because I wanted to see Raquel, but I barely remember it, much less whether it was any good. Welch, apparently, said it was the first movie she ever did where she actually liked her own performance. Oh, the song’s pretty good, too. Croce, alas, died at age 30 in a plane crash in 1973, while on tour.