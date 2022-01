Well we survived 2021! Let’s hope 2022 is an improvement.

As I mention on this week’s show, I came across a truly bizarre live jam on YouTube this week – Neil Young and Devo, playing Hey Hey My My (Into the Black). Here’s the link: https://bit.ly/3sKmom4 – if you can listen to the end you’re a stronger person than I am. (Note: this is NOT the version that’s in this episode.)

Here’s the latest installment of 81 82 83 84. Happy New Year everyone!