So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

The Rolling Stones, If You Can’t Rock Me/Get Off Of My Cloud, (live, from Love You Live) . . . In those pre-internet days when you had no real chance to preview stuff and bought it sight unseen and unheard, and not having seen the 1975-76 tour, I remember being thrown a bit, upon buying the Love You Live album, at the re-arrangement of Get Off Of My Cloud tacked on to the rousing version of If You Can’t Rock Me, but quickly grew to love it as much as the original. My older sister did see the Toronto show in 1975 (I didn’t see my first Stones show until 1978 in Buffalo) so she could have warned me, but she’s not as anal and particular about music so I’ll forgive her. 🙂 The Stones have since played Cloud on various tours, in the original arrangement. I love the song – actually heard them rehearsing it at sound check as my older son and I walked around Toronto’s Rogers Centre before the Stones’ 2002 Licks tour show although they didn’t play it that night – and was happy to see/hear them open with it in 2013 in Toronto.