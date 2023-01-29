So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

My track-by-track tales follow this bare-bones list.
My track-by-track tales:
- Ted Nugent, Wang Dang Sweet Poontang (live, from Double Live Gonzo! including classic intro “anybody wants to get mellow you can turn around and get the F out of here”) . . . as we begin a mostly hard rocking set.
- The Rolling Stones, If You Can’t Rock Me/Get Off Of My Cloud, (live, from Love You Live) . . . In those pre-internet days when you had no real chance to preview stuff and bought it sight unseen and unheard, and not having seen the 1975-76 tour, I remember being thrown a bit, upon buying the Love You Live album, at the re-arrangement of Get Off Of My Cloud tacked on to the rousing version of If You Can’t Rock Me, but quickly grew to love it as much as the original. My older sister did see the Toronto show in 1975 (I didn’t see my first Stones show until 1978 in Buffalo) so she could have warned me, but she’s not as anal and particular about music so I’ll forgive her. 🙂 The Stones have since played Cloud on various tours, in the original arrangement. I love the song – actually heard them rehearsing it at sound check as my older son and I walked around Toronto’s Rogers Centre before the Stones’ 2002 Licks tour show although they didn’t play it that night – and was happy to see/hear them open with it in 2013 in Toronto.
- UFO, Rock Bottom (live, from Strangers In The Night) . . . Epic 12-minute shredder courtesy guitarist Michael Schenker and friends, from the band’s classic live album.
- Led Zeppelin, Heartbreaker/Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman) . . . I remember my older brother, huge musical influence, bringing home Led Zep II when it came out. We were living in Peru at the time as my father was working there, hence in those days a bit out of touch as to what was happening back home. My older brother and sister were back in Canada in high school and it was always neat when they brought back new stuff, particularly music. Anyway, so big brother brings Zep home and it was mind-blowing to we who to that point had been listening to early Stones and Beatles. Zep was SO heavy in comparison, to us, then. To the point that mom, presaging the mom in Frank Zappa’s song Joe’s Garage, told my brother to ‘turn it down!” But mom later grew to like it, she was very cool. As was dad, who knocked me out when John Lennon was shot and dad said “this is madness!” To that point, I would have bet that dad knew not who John Lennon was. The foolishness of youth.
- Elton John, Street Kids . . . I’ve mentioned it before but the Rock of the Westies album is definitely one of those time and place things for me. It was one of just three albums – the others being Beatles and Stones compilations – in our high school weight room. So, my football teammates and I played them incessantly while working out. Sometimes I wonder if I’d have gotten into the Elton album so much otherwise. Probably, as I’m a fan of his 1970s stuff, but it’s a wonderful memory and a special album to me. I still ‘see’ the guys in my mind when I listen to any of the songs from it. I still don’t care so much for the single, Island Girl, obviously a well-constructed song with obvious commercial appeal, but the rest of it, EJ rocking out, makes it one of my favorite records of his.
- Chicago, Hideaway . . . I’m a huge fan of Chicago’s first three albums, when they were an innovative jazz-rock fusion outfit and while I have all of the albums from the guitarist Terry Kath era and like them, I tend to focus on the first three records and then the big hits from the rest of the catalog from that period. But, a few years ago, a friend of mine reminded me of this great rocker from Chicago VIII and I played it on the show then. Here it is again.
- Robin Trower, Day Of The Eagle . . . Speaking of great guitarists like Kath, here’s Trower, from the Bridge of Sighs album. This track is why you buy, or listen to, full studio albums. Amazingly, it’s not on any Trower compilations, to my knowledge.
- Budgie, Breaking All The House Rules . . . As someone commented on YouTube about this song, more great riffs in one song than many bands manage on an entire album. Budgie never made it really big in a commercial sense but the hard-rocking Welsh group was influential. Metallica swears by them and has covered several of their tunes.
- Iron Maiden, Holy Smoke . . . I like a lot of Iron Maiden, like this rocker (as if they do much else and that’s great) but I only listen to their studio stuff. I had a live album once, but I quickly got sick of frontman Bruce Dickinson urging the crowd to ‘scream for me (insert city/venue).” It’s as bad as Ozzy Osbourne live albums with his incessant “clap your effing hands!” etc. But I do like both artists, really I do.
- Deep Purple, Flight Of The Rat . . . I really don’t know what to say anymore about this song, the In Rock album, or Deep Purple in general aside from I love ’em, every incarnation (OK, the one album, Slaves and Masters, they did with Joe Lynn Turner singing, not so much, aside from the song King of Dreams). What a kick-butt tune this is.
- Black Sabbath, Falling Off The Edge Of The World . . . Starts slow but you just know it’s coming as the tension builds . . . and at about 1:30 in, it starts, then all hell breaks loose at 2:06 with yet another monumental Tony Iommi riff from his apparently bottomless basket, soon to be joined by the incomparable vocals of Ronnie James Dio. From the Mob Rules album.
- AC/DC, Nervous Shakedown . . . 1983’s Flick of the Switch, the third album with Brian Johnson having replaced the dear departed Bon Scott, didn’t do nearly as well commercially as Back in Black and For Those About To Rock, mainly because it had no huge hit singles although the title cut did reasonably well and this track was a No. 35 hit in the UK. I just love the how would one describe it, descending sort of chorus? AC/DC didn’t really have another big hit album, in terms of universal appeal, until Thunderstruck and other hits carried The Razors Edge to such status in 1990. But the intervening albums, Flick of the Switch, Fly On The Wall, Who Made Who (a soundtrack to Stephen King’s Maximum Overdrive movie) and Blow Up Your Video are full of great tracks like this one, Sink The Pink, Shake Your Foundations, Who Made Who, Heatseeker and others, just to name the singles alone.
- Trapeze, Black Cloud . . . Terrific band, Trapeze, from which emerged bass player/singer Glenn Hughes, later of course to join Deep Purple, drive Ritchie Blackmore nuts with his more funky approach which I liked actually – see my earlier thoughts on every incarnation of Purple. But look on the bright side. Had Blackmore not gotten pissed off – which I never really understood, it was essentially his band, why if he didn’t like the direction didn’t he put his foot down? Anyway, had Blackmore not up and left, maybe we’d not have had the band Rainbow. So from ‘bad’ can always come good.
- Headstones, The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald . . . Rocked up version of the Gordon Lightfoot classic, a song that never fails to bring a tear to my eye. I’ve never been a fan of music videos, to me they’re like when a movie is made from a novel and then re-releases of the book have an actor on the cover. It’s why I read the book first; I like to have a picture in my mind of the characters. Same with songs, I don’t want them interpreted for me via video although I respect it’s the artist’s interpretation. However, I will say that the Headstones video of this song, I do like, lead singer Hugh Dillon for the most part just singing, on a frozen lake and then into a performance video of the band playing.
- Manfred Mann’s Earth Band, Spirit(s) In The Night . . . Terrific cover of the Bruce Springsteen-penned tune. Mann’s band also had a big hit, of course, with their cover of what had been a relatively obscure Springsteen tune, Blinded By The Light. Spirit In The Night was Springsteen’s original title but in some markets the Earth Band version was released as Spirits In The Night.
- Gene Clark, No Other . . . Classic title cut from the Byrd-man’s 1974 album. Inexplicably, the record was savaged by critics and was not promoted by the record company, ensuring commercial failure. Later, of course, retrospective reviews praised it, and deservedly so. Critics (cue the eye rolls).
- Eagles, King Of Hollywood . . . I’ve said it many times before. The Long Run, which tends to be dismissed by critics (and even Eagles band members) as inferior to its predecessor Hotel California, is that album’s equal in my opinion. Yeah, the band may have been fragmenting and so on at that point but some of the deep cuts, like this one, are dark, introspective and great art. Rolling Stone magazine liked it and I agree with the mag’s review: “Overall, The Long Run is a synthesis of previous macabre Eagles motifs, with cynical new insights that are underlined by slashing rock and roll . . . it is a bitter, wrathful, difficult record, full of piss and vinegar and poisoned expectations.” That’s why I like it.
- John Mayall, Broken Wings . . . One of my favorite Mayall songs, from his The Blues Alone album, 1967. Sad, and beautiful.
- Television, Marquee Moon . . . Another musician death. Tom Verlaine, Television leader, guitarist and frontman, died Saturday at age 73. As previously mentioned, it took me forever to ‘get’ the Marquee Moon album which may be strange given I was into new wave, punk and so on at the time, 1977, the record was released. But, I missed it, somehow although I owned it, perhaps as a ‘necessary’ or ‘influential’ album we music aficionados tend to have, just to have because they’re deemed important. And they are. Anyway, it wasn’t until a few years ago that I ‘got’ the record and, in particular, its title cut. I was in a used CD store and a song was playing, Marquee Moon it turned out. I liked it, as never before. It just hit me that day, for whatever reason. Interesting how that sort of thing happens.