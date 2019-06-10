So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 10, 2019

- The Black Crowes, High Head Blues
- Alice Cooper, Blue Turk
- Fleetwood Mac, Bermuda Triangle
- Keith Richards, Connection (live)
- Bruce Cockburn, Gavin’s Woodpile
- Robbie Robertson, Go Back To Your Woods
- Jethro Tull, Jack-In-The-Green
- Led Zeppelin, Communication Breakdown
- Elvis Costello, The Beat
- UFO, Darker Days
- U2, Twilight
- Santana, Stormy
- J.J. Cale, Going Down
- Elton John, Billy Bones And The White Bird
- Martha & The Muffins, Black Stations/White Stations
- The Who, Love Ain’t For Keeping
- Maria Muldaur, Midnight At The Oasis
- The Tragically Hip, At The Hundredth Meridian
- Junkhouse, Praying For The Rain
- Gov’t Mule, Soulshine (live)
- Van Morrison, Crazy Love
- Funkadelic, Electric Spanking Of Water Babies
- ZZ Top, Jailhouse Rock (live)
- Hawkwind, Lost In Science
- David Bowie, God Knows I’m Good
- Joe Satriani, Flying In A Blue Dream
- AC/DC, Night Of The Long Knives
- Black Sabbath, Fluff
