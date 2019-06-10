So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 10, 2019

Leave a comment
  1. The Black Crowes, High Head Blues
  2. Alice Cooper, Blue Turk
  3. Fleetwood Mac, Bermuda Triangle
  4. Keith Richards, Connection (live)
  5. Bruce Cockburn, Gavin’s Woodpile
  6. Robbie Robertson, Go Back To Your Woods
  7. Jethro Tull, Jack-In-The-Green
  8. Led Zeppelin, Communication Breakdown
  9. Elvis Costello, The Beat
  10. UFO, Darker Days
  11. U2, Twilight
  12. Santana, Stormy
  13. J.J. Cale, Going Down
  14. Elton John, Billy Bones And The White Bird
  15. Martha & The Muffins, Black Stations/White Stations
  16. The Who, Love Ain’t For Keeping
  17. Maria Muldaur, Midnight At The Oasis
  18. The Tragically Hip, At The Hundredth Meridian
  19. Junkhouse, Praying For The Rain
  20. Gov’t Mule, Soulshine (live)
  21. Van Morrison, Crazy Love
  22. Funkadelic, Electric Spanking Of Water Babies
  23. ZZ Top, Jailhouse Rock (live)
  24. Hawkwind, Lost In Science
  25. David Bowie, God Knows I’m Good
  26. Joe Satriani, Flying In A Blue Dream
  27. AC/DC, Night Of The Long Knives
  28. Black Sabbath, Fluff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.