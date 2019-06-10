CKMS | 102.7 FM | Radio Waterloo | Community Connections | Mondays 10 am - 12 Noon
CKMS Community Connections, Shows

CKMS Community Connections for 10 June 2019 with Surekha Shenoy

Show note links and music list still in progress!

CKMS Community Connections has another two hours of new Canadian music, community events, and an interview on “Women In Politics” withe Surekha Shenoy of the Waterloo Region Women’s Provincial Liberal Association.

Show Notes

Surekha Shenoy at the microphone
  • Waterloo Region Women’s Provincial Liberal Association

Music List

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2019-06-10.mp3 (164 MiBytes, 1h59m28s)

CKMS Community Connections airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 every Monday from 10:00am to Noon.

See all CKMS Community Connections shows!

Bonus Footage!

YouTube: Community Connections for 10 June 2019
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2019 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Attribution to Radio Waterloo. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

