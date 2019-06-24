1. Elton John, Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
2. Bob Dylan, Isis
3. Faces, Rear Wheel Skid
4. REM, Begin The Begin
5. Ohio Players, Body Vibes
6. Blondie, Fade Away And Radiate
7. Tina Turner, Acid Queen
8. The Rolling Stones, Gunface
9. The Beatles, She’s Leaving Home
10. Queen, Fight From The Inside
11. Deep Purple, Holy Man
12. Stevie Ray Vaughan, Tightrope
13. The Beach Boys, Surf’s Up
14. King Crimson, Moonchild
15. Billy Gibbons, Hollywood 151
16. Don Henley, Workin’ It
17. Rod Stewart, You Got A Nerve
18. Rory Gallagher, All Around Man
19. Rush, In The End
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, June 24, 2019
