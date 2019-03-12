So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 11, 2019

1. Tool, Eulogy

2. Dickey Betts & Great Southern, Bouganvillea

3. Sea Level, Nothing Matters But The Fever

4. Otis Taylor, Little Betty

5. AC/DC, Ride On

6. Fairport Convention, White Dress

7. The Guess Who, Three More Days

8. Van Morrison, Astral Weeks

9. Accept, Princess Of The Dawn

10. The Rolling Stones, Child Of The Moon

11. Talking Heads, Listening Wind

12. Genesis, Dancing With The Moonlit Knight

13. The Everly Brothers, So How Come (No One Loves Me)

14. Jerry Lee Lewis, Break Up

15. Mahavishnu Orchestra, Smile Of The Beyond

16. David Baerwald, The Got No Shotgun Hydrahead Octopus Blues

17. Dire Straits, Telegraph Road