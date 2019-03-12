1. Tool, Eulogy
2. Dickey Betts & Great Southern, Bouganvillea
3. Sea Level, Nothing Matters But The Fever
4. Otis Taylor, Little Betty
5. AC/DC, Ride On
6. Fairport Convention, White Dress
7. The Guess Who, Three More Days
8. Van Morrison, Astral Weeks
9. Accept, Princess Of The Dawn
10. The Rolling Stones, Child Of The Moon
11. Talking Heads, Listening Wind
12. Genesis, Dancing With The Moonlit Knight
13. The Everly Brothers, So How Come (No One Loves Me)
14. Jerry Lee Lewis, Break Up
15. Mahavishnu Orchestra, Smile Of The Beyond
16. David Baerwald, The Got No Shotgun Hydrahead Octopus Blues
17. Dire Straits, Telegraph Road
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 11, 2019
