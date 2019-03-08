Into the Void March 8 2019

Nostalgia part 1

Tonight’s show features songs from my youth, songs that give me that wistful yearning to return to a time and place that no longer exists. Sometimes a happier place, sometimes a place of hope and wonder.

10 pm!

Also! I will be performing solo experimental music for March Madness CKMS fundraiser event on Friday March 29th at 37 Lancaster St W Kitchener. Come out and support the station and hear some weird music. Follow link for more info.

