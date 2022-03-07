So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 7, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Alice Cooper, Clones (We’re All) . . . I can’t remember the exact genesis of it now but a few weeks back a friend and I got talking about Alice Cooper’s foray into new wave in 1980 via his Flush The Fashion album, from which this was a fair hit. Lots of ‘classic rockers’ were doing similar things at the time, dabbling in new wave sounds, or reggae, or whatever was in then-current fashion.
The Who, 905 . . . Sticking with the clone theme, if you don’t like it, blame my friend . . . Interesting lyrics on this John Entwistle tune, a commentary on cloning but also way beyond that, in my interpretation, at least. The ‘beyond cloning’ thought came to mind just the other day when a friend was opining that nothing, in his view, can ever be truly new anymore given how far humanity has come, which I dispute but in any event prompted an interesting discussion.
Pat Benatar, My Clone Sleeps Alone . . . And so we end the clone segment of songs, from Benatar’s first, and to me still best, album, her debut In The Heat Of The Night, 1979. Not so much on this particular song but on many tunes on the album, there’s that guttural female vocal thing at work that just, well, ‘makes’ the songs. Maybe probably it’s a guy thing to do with possible sexual innuendo, and Linda Ronstadt just a for instance had it, too, especially on a song like You’re No Good.
Ramones, Daytime Dilemma (Dangers Of Love) . . . From 1984’s Too Tough To Die album, a return to the straight ahead punk rock of their early work.
Elvis Costello, Mystery Dance . . . 90 seconds of solid rock from Elvis’s great debut album, My Aim Is True. His aim was indeed bang on.
Joe Jackson, Memphis . . . I turned a female friend on to this tune recently. She wasn’t up on Joe Jackson and had not heard it, arguably few have. Great groove. It’s from 1983’s Mike’s Murder movie soundtrack which followed on the heels and in the same vein as Jackson’s hit 1982 album, Night and Day. I’ve never seen the movie, it’s pretty obscure and I’m not a big movie buff but the soundtrack, all by Jackson, is great and a terrific album on its own.
Flash and The Pan, Atlantis Calling . . .Not sure what more to say that I already over time haven’t about Flash and The Pan, who emerged from the ashes of the Aussie group The Easybeats and were piloted by George Young (older brother to AC/DC’S Young brothers and often producer of their albums) and Harry Vanda in a completely different genre of music.
The Clash, The Right Profile . . . About actor Montgomery Clift. Great lyrics, especially near the end with the “but I prefer alcohol’ and then the “uggooogoobuh” babbling part. It’s Montgomery Clift, honey!! Ah, The Clash. Love ’em.
Talking Heads, The Great Curve . . . I stuck this one in here, good funky/new wave tune, because the show is soon to take a curve in a different direction. You’ll see.
Robert Plant, Too Loud . . . From Plant’s somewhat controversial 1985 album, Shaken ‘n’ Stirred. Apart from the more conventional (for him) hit single, Little By Little, the album was a step outside the box for Plant, more electronic, Talking Heads-ish as Plant remarked. Good album, though, good song, if one keeps an open mind.
Pearl Jam, Glorified G . . Anti-guns song, good tune, from the band’s second album, Vs. Was never released as a single yet made the US top 40.
The Rolling Stones, Long Long While . . . Rare Stones’ track, from the early days, where Mick Jagger is deferential and apologetic to a woman, although he does say he will ‘try’ to apologize. It was the B-side to Paint It Black.
Bob Marley and The Wailers, Baby We’ve Got A Date (Rock It Baby) . . . Friend of mine suggested some reggae a while back so here’s the first of two in the next few songs.
Midnight Oil, Say Your Prayers . . . I like when Midnight Oil does metallic/industrial type songs. Here’s an example.
Steely Dan, Razor Boy . . . Is there a bad Steely Dan song? I usually don’t go for let’s call it slickly produced music, prefer raunch in my roll. But I make an exception for Steely Dan.
Peter Tosh, Stepping Razor . . . Reggae song No. 2 in tonight’s set. See No. 13 for more info.
Elton John, Holiday Inn . . . One of those songs I feel like I played too recently because I’ve dug into the Madman Across The Water album but, investigation suggests, no. In any event, who cares? Great song from a great album.
Led Zeppelin, Down By The Seaside . . . Always loved this one, from Zep’s Physical Graffiti album. Might be my favorite from the record. Today, anyway.
Lee Harvey Osmond, Cuckoo’s Nest . . . From, as anyone who regularly follows the show knows, one of my favorite artists, Tom Wilson of Junkhouse, solo, Blackie and The Rodeo Kings and Lee Harvey Osmond fame. Do you want to, yet again, hear the story of me meeting him in a Kitchener coffee shop after a reunited Junkhouse played our blues festival some years back? Well, for those who haven’t heard, I just happened to run into him as we were both buying coffee, told him how much I admired his work, we chatted a bit, and that was that.
Van Halen, The Seventh Seal . . . From the last full studio album Van Hagar did with Sammy Hagar, the Balance record, 1995. Hagar and the Van Halen brothers were apparently at each other’s throats by this time yet to me, they produced a very good album. This is the opener and my favorite tune on the platter.
Montrose, Bad Motor Scooter . . . Speaking of Hagar, here’s Sammy singing on arguably Montrose’s best-known tune, and a good one.
Fairport Convention, Sloth . . . What a great band. I don’t play them enough. I have, but . . . So much great music, so little time. Epic track from the British folk-rock stalwarts’ 1970 release, Full House.
Jethro Tull, Thick As A Brick (live Bursting Out version) . . . As promised but you’d have to follow me on Facebook to know why. I had Bursting Out on in the car to and from the gym and various errands this past week, Brick came on, and so I decided to play it and announced as much on FB to some nice and welcome feedback. This is a 12:25 minute version, not the studio album-length epic many know and love, but terrific nonetheless.
Neil Young, No More . . . And that’s it, no more tonight as we close on this one from Young’s 1989 Freedom album. Take care, thanks for listening/following.