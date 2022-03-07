So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 7, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Alice Cooper, Clones (We’re All) . . . I can’t remember the exact genesis of it now but a few weeks back a friend and I got talking about Alice Cooper’s foray into new wave in 1980 via his Flush The Fashion album, from which this was a fair hit. Lots of ‘classic rockers’ were doing similar things at the time, dabbling in new wave sounds, or reggae, or whatever was in then-current fashion.



The Who, 905 . . . Sticking with the clone theme, if you don’t like it, blame my friend . . . Interesting lyrics on this John Entwistle tune, a commentary on cloning but also way beyond that, in my interpretation, at least. The ‘beyond cloning’ thought came to mind just the other day when a friend was opining that nothing, in his view, can ever be truly new anymore given how far humanity has come, which I dispute but in any event prompted an interesting discussion.

