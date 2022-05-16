So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 16, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Genesis, Deep In The Motherlode . . . And Then There Were Three tends to get short shrift in the Genesis catalog, but I’ve always liked the album. It’s not my favorite, I’d say A Trick of The Tail and of the Peter Gabriel era, Selling England By The Pound likely but with music it’s obviously subjective and often depends upon one’s mood and/or time and place memories. I always say the best band/artist or album/song ever is the one you are listening to now, if you like it. But I do have a soft spot for And Then There Were Three, likely due to it being the first Genesis album I really got into, via the single Follow You, Follow Me, before going back, and forward with them from there. And yeah, I even like most of the pop-oriented stuff aside from, yecch, the title cut to Invisible Touch although I do grant that, as a musician friend of mine has said, it’s a very well-constructed song.