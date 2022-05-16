The Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region is releasing Season Three of of the She Is Your Neighbour Survivor Series on Monday, 16 May 2022.

Visit sheisyourneighbour.com to listen to the first episode now!

In this series, you’ll hear from survivors who share unique experiences & how they’ve moved from surviving to thriving. @WomensCrisisSWR explores the realities and complexities of domestic violence by sharing real, raw stories from people of all walks of life.

New episodes will be released every week every Tuesday. The trailer and the first episode is out now!

CKMS-FM is airing Season Two of She Is Your Neighbour every other Wednesday from Noon to 1pm; Season Three begins 29 June 2022.

Have a listen and share your thoughts! Tag Women’s Crisis Services on social media and use the hashtags #SheIsYourNeighbour and #SIYNpodcast.