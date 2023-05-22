So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 22, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

What started with my usual Victoria Day opener, this time a live version of Victoria by The Kinks, soon became a hard rock/metal show, as the muse morphed . . .

The Kinks, Victoria (live, from One For The Road) Mott The Hoople, Rock And Roll Queen The Who, The Acid Queen Stampeders, Then Came The White Man Aerosmith, Kings And Queens Metallica, King Nothing Megadeth, Kill The King Budgie, If I Were Brittania I’d Waive The Rules The Rolling Stones, Dirty Work Accept, Restless And Wild Deep Purple, Under The Gun Black Sabbath, Johnny Blade Blue Oyster Cult, Hot Rails To Hell Mountain, Sittin’ On A Rainbow Rainbow, A Light In The Black Trapeze, Jury Uriah Heep, The Magician’s Birthday Judas Priest, Never The Heroes Whitesnake, Sweet Talker Fu Manchu, Strato-Streak AC/DC, All Screwed Up Ted Nugent, Baby, Please Don’t Go (live, from Double Live Gonzo!) Pantera, Cemetery Gates