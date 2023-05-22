So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 22, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Leave a comment

What started with my usual Victoria Day opener, this time a live version of Victoria by The Kinks, soon became a hard rock/metal show, as the muse morphed . . .

  1. The Kinks, Victoria (live, from One For The Road)
  2. Mott The Hoople, Rock And Roll Queen
  3. The Who, The Acid Queen
  4. Stampeders, Then Came The White Man
  5. Aerosmith, Kings And Queens
  6. Metallica, King Nothing
  7. Megadeth, Kill The King
  8. Budgie, If I Were Brittania I’d Waive The Rules
  9. The Rolling Stones, Dirty Work
  10. Accept, Restless And Wild
  11. Deep Purple, Under The Gun
  12. Black Sabbath, Johnny Blade
  13. Blue Oyster Cult, Hot Rails To Hell
  14. Mountain, Sittin’ On A Rainbow
  15. Rainbow, A Light In The Black
  16. Trapeze, Jury
  17. Uriah Heep, The Magician’s Birthday
  18. Judas Priest, Never The Heroes
  19. Whitesnake, Sweet Talker
  20. Fu Manchu, Strato-Streak
  21. AC/DC, All Screwed Up
  22. Ted Nugent, Baby, Please Don’t Go (live, from Double Live Gonzo!)
  23. Pantera, Cemetery Gates

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.