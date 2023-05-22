So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 22, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

What started with my usual Victoria Day opener, this time a live version of Victoria by The Kinks, soon became a hard rock/metal show, as the muse morphed . . .
- The Kinks, Victoria (live, from One For The Road)
- Mott The Hoople, Rock And Roll Queen
- The Who, The Acid Queen
- Stampeders, Then Came The White Man
- Aerosmith, Kings And Queens
- Metallica, King Nothing
- Megadeth, Kill The King
- Budgie, If I Were Brittania I’d Waive The Rules
- The Rolling Stones, Dirty Work
- Accept, Restless And Wild
- Deep Purple, Under The Gun
- Black Sabbath, Johnny Blade
- Blue Oyster Cult, Hot Rails To Hell
- Mountain, Sittin’ On A Rainbow
- Rainbow, A Light In The Black
- Trapeze, Jury
- Uriah Heep, The Magician’s Birthday
- Judas Priest, Never The Heroes
- Whitesnake, Sweet Talker
- Fu Manchu, Strato-Streak
- AC/DC, All Screwed Up
- Ted Nugent, Baby, Please Don’t Go (live, from Double Live Gonzo!)
- Pantera, Cemetery Gates