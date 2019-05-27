1. The J. Geils Band, House Party (live)
2. Cheap Trick, Need Your Love (live)
3. The Stooges, Little Doll
4. Motorhead, Shut It Down
5. T. Rex, Hot Love
6. The Kinks, No More Looking Back
7. Fabulous Poodles, Bionic Man
8. Pretenders, Bad Boys Get Spanked
9. Ry Cooder, The Very Thing That Makes You Rich (Makes Me Poor)
10. Carole King, Corazon
11. Steve Miller Band, The Window
12. The Rolling Stones, Melody
13. Mountain, My Lady
14. Bryan Ferry, The ‘In’ Crowd
15. Buddy Guy, Sit And Cry (The Blues)
16. Atlanta Rhythm Section, Doraville
17. Power Blues, Nothin’ But A Tease
18. Neil Young, Opera Star
19. Queen, The March Of The Black Queen
20. John Phillips, Oh Virginia (featuring Keith Richards (acoustic guitar), Mick Taylor (electric guitar), Ron Wood (bass), Mick Jagger (backing vocals)…from Pay Pack And Follow, recorded during the 1970s, released 2001
21. Jethro Tull, Rare And Precious Chain
22. Groundhogs, Cherry Red
23. Metallica, Fade To Black
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 27, 2019
