So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 27, 2019

1. The J. Geils Band, House Party (live)

2. Cheap Trick, Need Your Love (live)

3. The Stooges, Little Doll

4. Motorhead, Shut It Down

5. T. Rex, Hot Love

6. The Kinks, No More Looking Back

7. Fabulous Poodles, Bionic Man

8. Pretenders, Bad Boys Get Spanked

9. Ry Cooder, The Very Thing That Makes You Rich (Makes Me Poor)

10. Carole King, Corazon

11. Steve Miller Band, The Window

12. The Rolling Stones, Melody

13. Mountain, My Lady

14. Bryan Ferry, The ‘In’ Crowd

15. Buddy Guy, Sit And Cry (The Blues)

16. Atlanta Rhythm Section, Doraville

17. Power Blues, Nothin’ But A Tease

18. Neil Young, Opera Star

19. Queen, The March Of The Black Queen

20. John Phillips, Oh Virginia (featuring Keith Richards (acoustic guitar), Mick Taylor (electric guitar), Ron Wood (bass), Mick Jagger (backing vocals)…from Pay Pack And Follow, recorded during the 1970s, released 2001

21. Jethro Tull, Rare And Precious Chain

22. Groundhogs, Cherry Red

23. Metallica, Fade To Black