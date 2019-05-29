Shows

Rebel Time Radio – May 29, 2019

Leave a comment
  1. Nausea – Here Today
  2. Crucifix – Steelcase Enclosure
  3. Kalashnikov Collective – Cani
  4. Lost Cherrees – Living in a Coffin
  5. Subhumans – Germ
  6. Aus-Rotten – Fuck Nazi Sympathy
  7. Oi Polloi – Boot Down The Door
  8. Pisser – Willing Victim
  9. Witch Hunt – Sugarcoated, Yet It Festers Inside
  10. Ballast – But After The Gig (Reprise)
  11. Adictox – Matalo
  12. BB and the Blips – Lucky Country
  13. Shitrat – 9 To 5
  14. Bad Egg – Ghostface Crowd Killah
  15. Autonomads – Our Elizabeth
  16. Disaster Strikes – In The Age of Corporate Personhood
  17. Econochrist – Withdrawl
  18. Born Against – Nine Years Later
  19. Alien Boys – Dogs
  20. D.O.A. – You Need an Ass Kicking Right Now
  21. The Fallout – Raise Your Flag
  22. Jeunesse Apatride – Hochelaga
  23. 7 Seconds – If The Kids Are United (Sham 69)

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.