Ever After Music Festival Pre-Party coming this Thursday!!!

This Thursday, June 6th marks the kick off to the 5th annual Ever After Music Festival in Kitchener, Ontario! And the first year a pre-party is added to the festival extending it to 4 days total.

This year the festival features some of the best in bass music and headliners from all around the world. Specifically the pre-party featuring sets from local talent and international DJ’s such as Zia, Moody Good and headliner Yellow Claw, an elite world wide known DJ teamed with a production recording duo originating out of Amsterdam, Netherlands in 2010!

Since 2010, this trio (downsized to a duo in 2016) has put out multiple hit singles, multiple hit albums, many that have hit #1 charts and has rocked some of the biggest main stages of music festivals around the world such as Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Tomorrowland in Boom, Belgium, Electronic Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, Coachella in California and New Year’s in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Needless to say we are thrilled to have them come to Kitchener, Ontario’s Ever After Festival this coming week; and you should be too!!

And YES I am excited to get confirmation to get a quick word in and interview with the the men of Yellow Claw themselves, Jim and Nils, before they take the stage at Bingeman’s!

