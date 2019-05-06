1. Judas Priest, All Guns Blazing
2. Headstones, Pretty Little Death Song
3. Black Sabbath, Into The Void
4. Scorpions, Virgin Killer
5. The Litter, Action Woman
6. Rainbow, Lady Of The Lake
7. John Lennon, God
8. U2, God Part II
9. The Rolling Stones, I Don’t Know Why aka Don’t Know Why I Love You
10. Jefferson Airplane, Two Heads
11. Bryan Ferry, Reason Or Rhyme
12. J.J. Cale, Lights Down Low
13. Devo, Gates Of Steel
14. The Pretenders, Kinda Nice, I Like It
15. Love, Signed D.C.
16. Pink Floyd, Young Lust
17. Jim Croce, One Less Set Of Footsteps
18. The Doobie Brothers, Clear As The Driven Snow
19. Rory Gallagher, I Take What I Want
20. Mott The Hoople, The Moon Upstairs
21. Cowboy (with Duane Allman), Please Be With Me
22. Gov’t Mule, Wandering Child (live)
23. Van Morrison, Hymns To The Silence
24. Yes, South Side Of The Sky
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 6, 2019
