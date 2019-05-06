So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 6, 2019

1. Judas Priest, All Guns Blazing

2. Headstones, Pretty Little Death Song

3. Black Sabbath, Into The Void

4. Scorpions, Virgin Killer

5. The Litter, Action Woman

6. Rainbow, Lady Of The Lake

7. John Lennon, God

8. U2, God Part II

9. The Rolling Stones, I Don’t Know Why aka Don’t Know Why I Love You

10. Jefferson Airplane, Two Heads

11. Bryan Ferry, Reason Or Rhyme

12. J.J. Cale, Lights Down Low

13. Devo, Gates Of Steel

14. The Pretenders, Kinda Nice, I Like It

15. Love, Signed D.C.

16. Pink Floyd, Young Lust

17. Jim Croce, One Less Set Of Footsteps

18. The Doobie Brothers, Clear As The Driven Snow

19. Rory Gallagher, I Take What I Want

20. Mott The Hoople, The Moon Upstairs

21. Cowboy (with Duane Allman), Please Be With Me

22. Gov’t Mule, Wandering Child (live)

23. Van Morrison, Hymns To The Silence

24. Yes, South Side Of The Sky