CKMS Community Connections for 6 May 2019: the Parallax Error interview!

Parallax Error On the CKMS Community Connections show for Monday, 6 May 2019 we travelled to the Elvis Freshly Jam Studio and met up with Parallax Error, a Bass & Drums duo from Kitchener, with Kevin Paisley on bass and Sam Hill on drums.

Music

  • Sad Beach Boys

Parallax Error

  • NozeHozer
  • Pacific Rimjob
  • OgreEater
  • Six Celestial Spheres
  • Null And Void
  • Idiocracy
  • Quiet Volcano
  • Hairy Botox


(this is raw audio – final edit still to be done!)


(this is a raw video assembly – final edit still to come)

Interviewing Kevin Paisley and Sam Hill of Parallax Error
Kevin Paisley of Parallax Error on Bass
Sam Hill of Parallax Error gets into the music
Bob Jonkman watches Kevin Paisley of Parallax Error on Bass
The Bass Effects Panel for Parallax Error
Kevin Paisley of Parallax Error
Sam Hill of Parallax Error on the Rototoms
Groovin - Kevin Paisley of Parallax Error
Sam Hill of Parallax Error on Drums
Concentrating on the Music - Bob Jonkman with Kevin Paisley of Parallax Error
The Art Shot - Sam Hill of Parallax Error in the Elvis Freshly Studio
Kevin Paisley and Sam Hill of Parallax Error in the Elvis Freshly Jam Studio
Photos and video by Jenniefer Stronge, taken at the CKMS Community Connections interview with Parallax Error at the Elvis Freshly Jam Studio on Monday, 6 May 2019.

