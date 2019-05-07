CKMS Community Connections for 6 May 2019: the Parallax Error interview!

Blog posting in progress! We’re still adding links, show notes, music lists, and media clips. Come back often to see the progress!

On the CKMS Community Connections show for Monday, 6 May 2019 we travelled to the Elvis Freshly Jam Studio and met up with Parallax Error, a Bass & Drums duo from Kitchener, with Kevin Paisley on bass and Sam Hill on drums.

Music

…

Sad Beach Boys

Parallax Error

NozeHozer

Pacific Rimjob

OgreEater

Six Celestial Spheres

Null And Void

Idiocracy

Quiet Volcano

Hairy Botox

http://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/ckms-community-connections-2019-05-06-studio-raw-audio.mp3

(this is raw audio – final edit still to be done!)

(this is a raw video assembly – final edit still to come)

Photos and video by Jenniefer Stronge, taken at the CKMS Community Connections interview with Parallax Error at the Elvis Freshly Jam Studio on Monday, 6 May 2019.