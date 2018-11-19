So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 19, 2018

  1. Traffic, Roll Right Stones
  2. The Rolling Stones, Salt Of The Earth
  3. The Beatles, Dig A Pony
  4. Otis Spann, What’s On Your Worried Mind?
  5. Keith Richards, Connection (live)
  6. Fleetwood Mac, Doctor Brown
  7. Jethro Tull, Jack-In-The-Green
  8. Bruce Cockburn, No Footprints
  9. Led Zeppelin, Trampled Underfoot
  10. Gov’t Mule, Soulshine (live)
  11. U2, Twilight
  12. David Bowie, Station To Station
  13. Link Wray & The Wraymen, Big City After Dark
  14. Neil Young, Birds
  15. Ten Years After, Slow Blues In C (live)
  16. Iron Maiden, Satellite 15…The Final Frontier
  17. Pink Floyd, Echoes

    Instrumental exit…

  18. Pink Floyd, A New Machine Part 1
  19. Pink Floyd, A New Machine Part 2
  20. Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost

