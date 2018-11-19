So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 19, 2018

- Traffic, Roll Right Stones
- The Rolling Stones, Salt Of The Earth
- The Beatles, Dig A Pony
- Otis Spann, What’s On Your Worried Mind?
- Keith Richards, Connection (live)
- Fleetwood Mac, Doctor Brown
- Jethro Tull, Jack-In-The-Green
- Bruce Cockburn, No Footprints
- Led Zeppelin, Trampled Underfoot
- Gov’t Mule, Soulshine (live)
- U2, Twilight
- David Bowie, Station To Station
- Link Wray & The Wraymen, Big City After Dark
- Neil Young, Birds
- Ten Years After, Slow Blues In C (live)
- Iron Maiden, Satellite 15…The Final Frontier
- Pink Floyd, Echoes
Instrumental exit…
- Pink Floyd, A New Machine Part 1
- Pink Floyd, A New Machine Part 2
- Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost