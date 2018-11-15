3 Nines Radio : Tape Tuesdays w/ Francis Claire, Cameron Matthews, CKMS LTA / Live On-Site, Events, featured, Post by Cameron, Pressure Drop, Station

CKMS 102.7 FM Live-to-Air this Saturday at the Waterloo Beat Goes-On! (Weber St. Location)

Link Leave a comment

Join CKMS-FM broadcasters Francis Claire, Cameron Matthews, Natty Physicist live on-site this Saturday November 17th at the Beat Goes-On (Waterloo) Live on location and Live-To-Air on 102.7 CKMS Radio Waterloo !!! Live bands will be playing on-site and in-store performances including a live b-day performance by Ned Flangers!!

2-4 PM !


Event page: CKMS Live-to-Air Event page

Hope to see you this Saturday!
Join the event page for updated details!


#ckms #radiowaterloo #liveonsite #livetoair #onlocation #beatgoeson #waterloo #weberstreet #location #vinyl #records #nedflangers #livebands #ckmsdjs #francisclair #nattyphysicist #djdenim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.