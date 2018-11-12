1. Metallica, Disposable Heroes
2. Rainbow, Gates Of Babylon
3. Mountain, Don’t Look Around
4. The Rolling Stones, I Am Waiting
5. The Muddy Waters Band with Ronnie Wood, Ian Stewart, Nick Charles, Junior Wells and Lefty Dix, One Eyed Woman (live at the Checkerboard Lounge, Chicago 1981)
6. Savoy Brown, Leavin’ Again
7. John Mellencamp, Stones In My Passway
8. Jeff Beck, Blues De Luxe
9. The Butterfield Blues Band, Just To Be With You
10. Warren Zevon, I Need A Truck
11. Warren Zevon, Tenderness On The Block
12. Paul McCartney, That Would Be Something (live, from Unplugged, The Official Bootleg)
13. Bruce Cockburn, Incandescent Blue
14. Jethro Tull, One Brown Mouse
15. Jethro Tull, One White Duck/Nothing At All
16. Van Morrison, I Believe To My Soul (live)
17. Murray McLauchlan, Sweeping The Spotlight Away
18.Stephen Stills, Treetop Flyer
19. Deep Purple, The Mule (live, Made In Japan version)
20. Johnny Winter, Frankenstein (live, from Legacy Edition of Second Winter, live at Royal Albert Hall, 1970).
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 12, 2018
