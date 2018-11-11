Shows, The Agriculture Show

episode 236 agriculture show nov 6 2018

Marcia Ruby, Zhenzhong Si, and Steffanie Scott are in the studio today. Steffanie and Zhenzhong  have a book coming out called Organic Food & Farming in China. The book launch is on November 22 in Environment 1, room 221. Our Playlist:

  • A Bite of China Soundtrack–彩蝶舞夏 (Roc Chen)
  • Light In The Sky by  We Banjo 3
  • The Frozen World by Emile Simon
  • from Celtic Colours Celtic Summit 2010 ,, J.P. Cormier and Tim Edy
  • 朴树 – 平凡之路  (The Way of The Ordinary by Park Shu)
  • Bouree by Jethro Tull

