episode 236 agriculture show nov 6 2018

Marcia Ruby, Zhenzhong Si, and Steffanie Scott are in the studio today. Steffanie and Zhenzhong have a book coming out called Organic Food & Farming in China. The book launch is on November 22 in Environment 1, room 221. Our Playlist:

A Bite of China Soundtrack–彩蝶舞夏 (Roc Chen)

Light In The Sky by We Banjo 3

The Frozen World by Emile Simon

from Celtic Colours Celtic Summit 2010 ,, J.P. Cormier and Tim Edy

朴树 – 平凡之路 (The Way of The Ordinary by Park Shu)

Bouree by Jethro Tull

Right click here to save the podcast

Watch the video here