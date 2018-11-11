episode 236 agriculture show nov 6 2018

Marcia Ruby, Zhenzhong Si, and Steffanie Scott are in the studio today. Steffanie and Zhenzhong have a book coming out called Organic Food & Farming in China. The book launch is on November 22 in Environment 1, room 221. Our Playlist:
- A Bite of China Soundtrack–彩蝶舞夏 (Roc Chen)
- Light In The Sky by We Banjo 3
- The Frozen World by Emile Simon
- from Celtic Colours Celtic Summit 2010 ,, J.P. Cormier and Tim Edy
- 朴树 – 平凡之路 (The Way of The Ordinary by Park Shu)
- Bouree by Jethro Tull
Right click here to save the podcast