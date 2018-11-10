The Lost Indie City “Love at First Listen” set list
Teenage Head – Picture My Face
Pixies – Monkey Gone to Heaven
Sloan – Sugartune
Sugar – Helpless
English Beat – Mirror in the Bathroom
The Specials – Message to you Rudy
The Clash – Train in Vain
Elton Motello – Victim of Time
The Box – Say to Me
Echo & The Bunnymen – 7 Seas
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Dear Prudence
REM – Fall on Me
The Monks – Bad Habits
Violent Femmes – Please Don’t Go
Grapes of Wrath – Misunderstanding
Men Without Hats – I Got the Message
The Cult – Spiritwalker
NIN – Head like a Hole
Gary Numan – Cars
Housemartins- Sitting on a Fence
Ministry – Stigmata
Skinny Puppy – Far to Frail
JAMC – Never Understand
Depeche Mode – Blasphemous Rumors
Leonard Cohen – I’m your Man
New Order – Love Vigilantes
Elvis Costello – What’s so Funny about Peace, Love & Understanding
Joe Jackson – Look Sharp
B52s – Planet Claire