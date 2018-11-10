The Lost Indie City “Love at First Listen” set list

Teenage Head – Picture My Face

Pixies – Monkey Gone to Heaven

Sloan – Sugartune

Sugar – Helpless

English Beat – Mirror in the Bathroom

The Specials – Message to you Rudy

The Clash – Train in Vain

Elton Motello – Victim of Time

The Box – Say to Me

Echo & The Bunnymen – 7 Seas

Siouxsie & The Banshees – Dear Prudence

REM – Fall on Me

The Monks – Bad Habits

Violent Femmes – Please Don’t Go

Grapes of Wrath – Misunderstanding

Men Without Hats – I Got the Message

The Cult – Spiritwalker

NIN – Head like a Hole

Gary Numan – Cars

Housemartins- Sitting on a Fence

Ministry – Stigmata

Skinny Puppy – Far to Frail

JAMC – Never Understand

Depeche Mode – Blasphemous Rumors

Leonard Cohen – I’m your Man

New Order – Love Vigilantes

Elvis Costello – What’s so Funny about Peace, Love & Understanding

Joe Jackson – Look Sharp

B52s – Planet Claire