1. Gary Moore, Cold Black Night
2. Nazareth, Punch A Hole In The Sky
3. Keith Richards, Will But You Won’t
4. Thin Lizzy, Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed
5. The Who, The Punk And The Godfather
6. Led Zeppelin, What Is And What Should Never Be
7. Buddy Guy, She’s A Superstar
8. John Mellencamp, Warmer Place To Sleep
9. The Grateful Dead, New Speedway Boogie
10. Steely Dan, Don’t Take Me Alive
11. Johnny Cash/June Carter Cash, Darlln’ Companion (live at San Quentin)
12. Joan Baez, House Of The Rising Sun
13. Talking Heads, The Great Curve
14. Deep Purple, Shield
15. Funkadelic, Funky Dollar Bill
16. Eagles, Good Day In Hell
17. Jean Michel Jarre, Arpeggiator
18. Paul McCartney/Wings, Some People Never Know
19. Bob Dylan, If You See Her, Say Hello (alternate version from The Bootleg Series, Vol. 14)
20. Genesis, Supper’s Ready
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 5, 2018
