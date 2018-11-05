So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 5, 2018

1. Gary Moore, Cold Black Night

2. Nazareth, Punch A Hole In The Sky

3. Keith Richards, Will But You Won’t

4. Thin Lizzy, Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed

5. The Who, The Punk And The Godfather

6. Led Zeppelin, What Is And What Should Never Be

7. Buddy Guy, She’s A Superstar

8. John Mellencamp, Warmer Place To Sleep

9. The Grateful Dead, New Speedway Boogie

10. Steely Dan, Don’t Take Me Alive

11. Johnny Cash/June Carter Cash, Darlln’ Companion (live at San Quentin)

12. Joan Baez, House Of The Rising Sun

13. Talking Heads, The Great Curve

14. Deep Purple, Shield

15. Funkadelic, Funky Dollar Bill

16. Eagles, Good Day In Hell

17. Jean Michel Jarre, Arpeggiator

18. Paul McCartney/Wings, Some People Never Know

19. Bob Dylan, If You See Her, Say Hello (alternate version from The Bootleg Series, Vol. 14)

20. Genesis, Supper’s Ready