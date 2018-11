The Waterloo Federation of Agriculture had their 2018 AGM at Puddicombe House in New Hamburg. There were many presenters. Mark Reusser VP Ontario Federation of Agriculture, Ken Seiling Regional Chair, Les Armstrong mayor of Wilmot Township, John Drummond Waterloo 4-H, Susan Martin Waterloo Rural Women, Gord Grant MSR for Waterloo, Wellington and Dufferin, and guest speaker Wendell Schumm. Catch his ag podcasts at https://www.facebook.com/OntarioAgCast/

