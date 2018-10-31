The Agriculture Show

episode 234 agriculture show oct 30 2018

Harold Rudy is our guest today.  Harold’s career for 30 years has been at  www.ontariosoilcrop.org/  He has written a book called The Soil Fixers. https://books.friesenpress.com/store/title/119734000058775349/Harold-B.-Rudy-The-Soil-Fixers  The book launch is on Tuesday evening November 13 at Cutten Fields Guelph.  Our playlist is from the band Shepherd’s Knot. They are an Irish/Celtic band. Check them out on Facebook and Youtube.  Rudy is a musician in this group.

  • Brosna Slides
  • Galway Girl
  • Lark In The Morning Jig
  • Log Driver’s Waltz
  • Lukey’s Boat

