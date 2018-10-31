episode 234 agriculture show oct 30 2018

Harold Rudy is our guest today. Harold’s career for 30 years has been at www.ontariosoilcrop.org/ He has written a book called The Soil Fixers. https://books.friesenpress.com/store/title/119734000058775349/Harold-B.-Rudy-The-Soil-Fixers The book launch is on Tuesday evening November 13 at Cutten Fields Guelph. Our playlist is from the band Shepherd’s Knot. They are an Irish/Celtic band. Check them out on Facebook and Youtube. Rudy is a musician in this group.

Brosna Slides

Galway Girl

Lark In The Morning Jig

Log Driver’s Waltz

Lukey’s Boat

