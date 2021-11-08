So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov 8, 2021 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Boston, Hitch A Ride . . . I remember when the first, self-titled Boston album came out, a bit of a backlash later ensued as critics started accusing the band, led by MIT-trained engineer Tom Scholz, of using computers and synthesizers to achieve their sound. So on the second album, Don’t Look Back,the band made a point of noting that no computers or synthesizers were used. Nobody gives a damn about that, these days, the use of computers, samples, etc being widely accepted though not everyone is fond of such developments. Anyway, hard to pick a deep cut on Boston’s debut album because just about all of it has been played, and played, and played, on classic rock radio since 1976 when it was released. So, this is the song I decided on. Might be the first time – or certainly first time in eons – I’ve played Boston on the show. To be honest their music hasn’t aged all that well to me, sort of a guilty pleasure by now but loads still love ’em and I don’t begrudge that.