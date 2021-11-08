CKMS Community Connections for 8 November 2021: Live from Lana’s Lounge with Alison King and John McLelland

Tune in Monday, November 8 at 11:00 AM for the CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo Community Connections – Caught in the Act – Live At Lana’s with Alison King and John McLelland. Steve Todd hosts.

https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/Community-Connections-Alison-King-John-McLelland-2021-11-08.mp3

Download Community Connections – Alison King and John McLelland, 57.6 MB, 1h00m01s, episode 88.



Lana's Lounge | Caught In The Act! | Live from Lana's Lounge | Replay of Alison King and John McLelland's live performance at Lana's Lounge | Monday November 8, 2021 11:00am

CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs on Saturday from 1:00pm to 2:00pm.

