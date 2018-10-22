So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 22, 2018

1. Mott The Hoople, Rock And Roll Queen

2. The Rolling Stones, Bitch

3. Led Zeppelin, Communication Breakdown

4. The Who, I’m Free

5. Black Sabbath, Supernaut

6. Dead Kennedys, Too Drunk To Fuck

7. The Beatles, Birthday (request)

8. Rush, Natural Science

9. Sugarloaf, Green Eyed Lady (original long – 6:52 – version)

10. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Ramble Tamble

11. Ohio Players, Jive Turkey

12. Augustus Pablo, King Tubby Meets The Rockers Uptown

13. Blodwyn Pig, Leave It With Me

14. Jethro Tull, Moths

15. Janis Joplin, I Need A Man To Love

16. Robin Trower, Little Bit Of Sympathy

17. Roxy Music, Re-make/Re-model

18. Joe Jackson, In Every Dream Home (A Nightmare)

19. Jeff Beck, Rock My Plimsoul

20. Blind Faith, Sea Of Joy (request)

21. Chicago, Poem 58

22. Chicago, Free Form Guitar