1. Mott The Hoople, Rock And Roll Queen
2. The Rolling Stones, Bitch
3. Led Zeppelin, Communication Breakdown
4. The Who, I’m Free
5. Black Sabbath, Supernaut
6. Dead Kennedys, Too Drunk To Fuck
7. The Beatles, Birthday (request)
8. Rush, Natural Science
9. Sugarloaf, Green Eyed Lady (original long – 6:52 – version)
10. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Ramble Tamble
11. Ohio Players, Jive Turkey
12. Augustus Pablo, King Tubby Meets The Rockers Uptown
13. Blodwyn Pig, Leave It With Me
14. Jethro Tull, Moths
15. Janis Joplin, I Need A Man To Love
16. Robin Trower, Little Bit Of Sympathy
17. Roxy Music, Re-make/Re-model
18. Joe Jackson, In Every Dream Home (A Nightmare)
19. Jeff Beck, Rock My Plimsoul
20. Blind Faith, Sea Of Joy (request)
21. Chicago, Poem 58
22. Chicago, Free Form Guitar
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 22, 2018
1. Mott The Hoople, Rock And Roll Queen