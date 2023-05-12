So Old It’s New set list for Saturday, May 13, 2023 – on air 7-9 am ET

I was originally going to do a ‘blues masters’ show. It’s something I’ve done on occasion but as things developed I took a slightly different path and wound up also featuring a healthy dose of tracks, mostly slow which is the type of blues I most enjoy, from artists like The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, early Fleetwood Mac and The Allman Brothers who were influenced by and celebrated the masters/originators.

Many of the songs in the set by those artists are covers but some, like the Stones’ deep blues Down In The Hole, an outlier on the Emotional Rescue album and for my money its best cut, are originals. I also like Clapton’s Derek and The Dominos’ slower, extended and bluesier take on the widely known, faster Cream version of Robert Johnson’s Crossroads. And then there’s the wonderful collaborations where the founding masters team with those they influenced, as on Muddy Waters’ Deep Down In Florida, after Johnny Winter produced and played on Muddy’s last three studio albums and on the tour that resulted in Muddy ‘Mississippi’ Waters Live, a terrific concert document.