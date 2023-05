Dawn MVK and Deanna Tuckey are our guest this week on The Agriculture Show. Dawn and Deanna are the Co-chair and Secretary respectively of this years IPM and Rural Expo. https://www.plowingmatch.org/ipm2023/ Our Playlist :

Ron McLeans Reel by The Mud Men

Me and My Cows by Anthony (the singing cowboy)

Cowboy Sweetheart by Naomi Bristow

Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash

Hey Good Looking by Naomi Bristow