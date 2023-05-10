CKMS Community Connections for 8 May 2023 with guest hosts Anabela Tadic and James Mattar

Show Notes
Today guest hosts Anabela Tadic and James Mattar, students in St. Mary’s High School’s Music and Computers Program take over the airwaves!
Anabela tells us about the history of Industrial Music, and James analyzes the musical composition of some Electronic Music.
Anabela’s segment starts at 0m55s, and James’s segment starts at 27m50s.
Many thanks to St. Mary’s teacher Mr. Lacalamita for organizing this!
Online:
- Anabela Tadic: @bellee_401 | Instagram
- James Mattar: @james_mattar | Instagram
Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-05-08-episode125-Guest-hosts-Anabela-Tadic-and-James-Mattar.mp3 (56.2 MB, 58m35s, episode 125)
Index
|Time
|Title
|Album
|Artist
|0m00s
|0m28s
|Bob introduces the guest hosts, Anabela Tadic and James Mattar
|0m55s
|Anabela introduces herself and Industrial Music, starting with the Post-Punk scene.
|2m13s
|Down In It
Pretty Hate Machine
|Nine Inch Nails
|5m59s
|Anabela tells us about Throbbing Gristle.
|6m36s
|Hot on the Heels of Love
20 Jazz Funk Greats
|Throbbing Gristle
|10m55s
|Anabela introduces Canadian powerhouse Skinny Puppy.
|11m24s
|Dig It
Mind — The Perpetual Intercourse
|Skinny Puppy
|18m45s
|Expanding Industrial Music to Alternative Rock and Electronic Music.
|19m17s
|Megalomaniac
Symbols
|KMFDM
|25m15s
|Anabela signs off. Rock On!
|25m30s
|Black Crow
Slow Space
|Loon Town
|27m50s
|James Mattar introduces himself, and introduces Levels by Avicii.
|29m21s
|Levels
(single)
|Avicii
|34m28s
|James analyzes Avicii’s music, explains “the drop”, and introduces the next track.
|37m08s
|Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff
For Lack of a Better Name
|deadmau5 feat. Rob Swire
|40m16s
|James tells us how deadmau5 created the song. Then James introduces the next track.
|42m28s
|How To Let Go
(single)
|Roam
|45m42s
|James dissects the previous track, and says goodbye.
|47m19s
|Nomenclature
Slow Space
|Loon Town
|51m02s
|Anabella announces the previous track, then Bob talks to James and Anabela about the Music and Computers Program.
|56m33s
|Anybodies
Slow Space
|Loon Town
|57m40s
|Bob gives the end credits while the music plays out.
CKMS Community Connections Hour One airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Monday from 11:00am to Noon, and Hour Two airs alternate Fridays from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.
Got music, spoken word, or other interesting stuff? Let us know at office@radiowaterloo.ca or leave a comment on our “About” page.
Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a Creative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.