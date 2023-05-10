CKMS Community Connections for 8 May 2023 with guest hosts Anabela Tadic and James Mattar



Today guest hosts Anabela Tadic and James Mattar, students in St. Mary’s High School’s Music and Computers Program take over the airwaves!

Anabela tells us about the history of Industrial Music, and James analyzes the musical composition of some Electronic Music.

Anabela’s segment starts at 0m55s, and James’s segment starts at 27m50s.

Many thanks to St. Mary’s teacher Mr. Lacalamita for organizing this!

Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-05-08-episode125-Guest-hosts-Anabela-Tadic-and-James-Mattar.mp3 (56.2 MB, 58m35s, episode 125)

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 8 May 2023

