CKMS Community Connections for 8 May 2023 with guest hosts Anabela Tadic and James Mattar

Anabela Tadic (a woman with long dark hair and wearing glasses and a dark sweater sits at at microphone labelled CKMS 102.7 FM)
Anabela Tadic
James Mattar (a man with dark curly hair wearing headphones and a blue sweater at a microphone)
James Mattar

Show Notes

Today guest hosts Anabela Tadic and James Mattar, students in St. Mary’s High School’s Music and Computers Program take over the airwaves!

Anabela tells us about the history of Industrial Music, and James analyzes the musical composition of some Electronic Music.

Anabela’s segment starts at 0m55s, and James’s segment starts at 27m50s.

Many thanks to St. Mary’s teacher Mr. Lacalamita for organizing this!

Online:

Podcast

Download: ckms-community-connections-2023-05-08-episode125-Guest-hosts-Anabela-Tadic-and-James-Mattar.mp3 (56.2 MB, 58m35s, episode 125)

Index

Time Title Album Artist
0m00s Theme for CKMS Community Connections ccc CKMS Sunflower logo (yellow petals surrounding a black centre with white wavies all on a teal background)
CKMS Community Connections 		Steve Todd
0m28s Bob introduces the guest hosts, Anabela Tadic and James Mattar
0m55s Anabela introduces herself and Industrial Music, starting with the Post-Punk scene.
2m13s Down In It Nine Inch Nails | Pretty Hate Machine (stylized photo of a metal grille (?) with white text on a black strip 1/3 down the image, the Ns in "Nine Inch Nails" are mirror-image)
Pretty Hate Machine 		Nine Inch Nails
5m59s Anabela tells us about Throbbing Gristle.
6m36s Hot on the Heels of Love Throbbing Gristle bring you 20 Jazz Funk Greats (photo of a woman and four men standing in a meadow with yellow wildflowers beside a lake; the clothing they wear is reminiscent of the 1960s)
20 Jazz Funk Greats 		Throbbing Gristle
10m55s Anabela introduces Canadian powerhouse Skinny Puppy.
11m24s Dig It Mind: The Perpetual Intercourse | Skinny Puppy (out-of-focus and overlit photo of a woman's nude upper body; the photo lays on a bluish surface with the texture of volcanic rock)
Mind — The Perpetual Intercourse 		Skinny Puppy
18m45s Expanding Industrial Music to Alternative Rock and Electronic Music.
19m17s Megalomaniac KMFDM (red, black, and white cartoon-like illustration of an angry-looking woman slapping the face of a screaming man; there are some symbols underneat the illustration: explosion, skull-and-crossbones, cherry bomb, spiral, a fist smashing sticks(?) )
Symbols 		KMFDM
25m15s Anabela signs off. Rock On!
25m30s Black Crow Loon Town | Slow space (illustration of birds flying to the left, with a very large bird with a human head in the centre, a woman with a pennant on a staff riding behind the head, and several organic-looking buildings on the back of the bird)
Slow Space 		Loon Town
27m50s James Mattar introduces himself, and introduces Levels by Avicii.
29m21s Levels Avicii (white stylized upper-case letters on a black background)
(single) 		Avicii
34m28s James analyzes Avicii’s music, explains “the drop”, and introduces the next track.
37m08s Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff (photo of a body in a sheet sitting up on a gurney, superimposed on a man laying down on the gurney)
For Lack of a Better Name 		deadmau5 feat. Rob Swire
40m16s James tells us how deadmau5 created the song. Then James introduces the next track.
42m28s How To Let Go (two hands with fingers interlaced as though praying; orange background)
(single) 		Roam
45m42s James dissects the previous track, and says goodbye.
47m19s Nomenclature Loon Town | Slow space (illustration of birds flying to the left, with a very large bird with a human head in the centre, a woman with a pennant on a staff riding behind the head, and several organic-looking buildings on the back of the bird)
Slow Space 		Loon Town
51m02s Anabella announces the previous track, then Bob talks to James and Anabela about the Music and Computers Program.
56m33s Anybodies Loon Town | Slow space (illustration of birds flying to the left, with a very large bird with a human head in the centre, a woman with a pennant on a staff riding behind the head, and several organic-looking buildings on the back of the bird)
Slow Space 		Loon Town
57m40s Bob gives the end credits while the music plays out.

Bonus Video

YouTube: CKMS Community Connections for Monday 8 May 2023

Show notes and podcast interview content is Copyright © 2023 by the participants, and released under a CC BYCreative Commons Attribution Only license. Copy, re-use, and derivative works are allowed with attribution to Radio Waterloo and a link to this page. Music selections are copyright by the respective rights holders.

