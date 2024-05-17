So Old It’s New set list for Saturday, May 18, 2024 – on air 8-10 am ET

An album replay show with a little twist. I’m using Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells (the 1973 original, he’s done several sequels) as wrapping paper around Pink Floyd’s 1971 album Meddle, with the full Shine On You Crazy Diamond suite from Floyd’s 1975 release Wish You Were Here tacked on to the end of Meddle to fill in the two-hour slot. Parts I-V of Shine On You Crazy Diamond opened Wish You Were Here, with Parts VI-IX closing that album.

1. Mike Oldfield, Tubular Bells, Part One

– Pink Floyd – Meddle album –

2. One Of These Days

3. A Pillow Of Winds

4. Fearless

5. San Tropez

6. Seamus

7. Echoes

– Pink Floyd from Wish You Were Here album –

8. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-IX)

9. Mike Oldfield, Tubular Bells, Part Two