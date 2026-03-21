Radio Waterloo Production, Shows, Synthetronic 80s

Synthetronic 80s – Episode #16 – 2026-03-21

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Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #16 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)

TIME TITLE ARTIST
00:38 How To Be A Zillionaire (Nickel & Dime Mix) ABC
06:00 Monkey (Extended Version Edit) George Michael
12:54 99 Red Balloons (Club Mix) Nena
17:33 What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy) Information Society
22:05 Situation Critical Platinum Blonde
25:30 Tell It To My Heart (Club Mix) Taylor Dayne
29:02 Paralyze Drama
32:41 When You Said Hello (12”) Double Take
37:38 Love Games Strange Advance
41:20 You Are My Desire (Original Extended Mix) Shy Rose
47:35 [spoken interlude]
54:25 Magic Carillon (Instrumental Remix) Rose

Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.

Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage

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