Synthetronic 80s – Episode #16 – 2026-03-21

Download: Synthetronic 80s – Episode #16 (MP3, 80 MB, 58m00s)
|TIME
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|00:38
|How To Be A Zillionaire (Nickel & Dime Mix)
|ABC
|06:00
|Monkey (Extended Version Edit)
|George Michael
|12:54
|99 Red Balloons (Club Mix)
|Nena
|17:33
|What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)
|Information Society
|22:05
|Situation Critical
|Platinum Blonde
|25:30
|Tell It To My Heart (Club Mix)
|Taylor Dayne
|29:02
|Paralyze
|Drama
|32:41
|When You Said Hello (12”)
|Double Take
|37:38
|Love Games
|Strange Advance
|41:20
|You Are My Desire (Original Extended Mix)
|Shy Rose
|47:35
|[spoken interlude]
|54:25
|Magic Carillon (Instrumental Remix)
|Rose
Synthetronic 80s airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 on Saturdays from 8pm to 9pm.
Click here to go to the Synthetronic 80s homepage