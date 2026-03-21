Synthetronic 80s – Episode #16 – 2026-03-21

TIME TITLE ARTIST

00:38 How To Be A Zillionaire (Nickel & Dime Mix) ABC

06:00 Monkey (Extended Version Edit) George Michael

12:54 99 Red Balloons (Club Mix) Nena

17:33 What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy) Information Society

22:05 Situation Critical Platinum Blonde

25:30 Tell It To My Heart (Club Mix) Taylor Dayne

29:02 Paralyze Drama

32:41 When You Said Hello (12”) Double Take

37:38 Love Games Strange Advance

41:20 You Are My Desire (Original Extended Mix) Shy Rose

47:35 [spoken interlude]