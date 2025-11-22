The 40-Year Retirement Shock!

In today’s episode, Kanwaljit (Sunny) Kochar challenges the “old school” financial advice that fails to address the modern reality: Canadians are living longer but leaving the workforce earlier than ever. Facing a potential 40-year retirement, listeners will learn why traditional saving methods are insufficient against the new 2025 tax rules and rising cost of longevity.

Sunny Kochar breaks down how to cure “Shiny Object Syndrome” and move from having “scattered money” to building a robust Wealth Ecosystem. Tune in to discover the Hexavisionary Framework and the 3 Universal Laws of Money designed to help you maximize efficiency and achieve Total Financial Freedom.

www.hexavision.ca