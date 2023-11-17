The Clean Up Hour, Mix 240

What’s up, y’all? It’s your boy mophead here with the latest Clean Up Hour, albeit a bit later than usual — if you missed the show when it aired, though, here it is for you:
Here’s the tracklist:
The Game – LA Times
Westside Gunn & DJ Drama – Suicide in Selfridges
Hemlock Ernst & Height Keech – 40z on the Front Porch
Benny the Butcher – Sly Green
Obie Trice, Kurupt, Bizarre, MC Eiht, Spice 1,& Mrk Sx – Greatest
The Alchemist & Conway – Phil Drummond
Lloyd Banks – Dangerous Minds
Aesop Rock – Time Moves Differently Here
Big Boi, Konkrete, Big Gipp, & Ludacris – Tomb of the Boom
Mr. Muthaf***in Exquire (HUGHIE!) – The Letter P Freestyle (Sean Price, MF DOOM, & DJ Kay Slay)
Buck 65 – Drumlord
Lil B – Sk8 or Die
Lil Wayne & Euro – Tuxedo
Bas & Adekunle Gold – Khartoum
Pink Panthress & Ice Spice – boy’s a liar pt. 2
CASISDEAD – Pineapple Juice
Rick Ross, Wale, Meek Mill, & The-Dream – Fine Line
Larry June & Schoolboy Q – Pop Out
Domo Genesis & Fly Anakin – I See U, Doing U
Michael Christmas & BhramaBull – Rents Due
Andre 3000 – Love Hater
Charlie Kosei – Que Sera Sera
Pink Navel & Kenny Segal – Character Select
Substance Abuse – No Guarantees
Drake – 8am in Charlotte
EXOCIETY – SABRINA
Mariah the Scientist – Bout Mine
jerry (Hodgy Beats) – When you willingly
Alias – December 26, 2002
Jeezy – Since Pac Died
Wiki & Tony Seltzer – Golden Child
Paradime – Make My Way
And for #throwbackthursday, let’s throw it back to November 19, 2021:
Tracklist (RIP Too Poetic):
Just When You Thought It Was Over
Constant Elevation
Dangerous Mindz
Bloodshed
Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide
Killing Fieldz
We Run S**t
Today’s Mathematics
Here Comes the Gravediggaz
Rest in da East
Defective Trip (Trippin)
From the Darkside
Guard Ya Shrine
Twelve Jewelz
Gotta Stay Strong
Deadliest Biz
Hidden Emotions
End of da World
The Night the Earth Cried
Burn Baby Burn
1-800-Suicide
1-800-Suicide (New Vocal Version)
Alone in the Graveyard
One Life (The Last Emporer feat. Too Poetic & Esthero)
Mommy, What’s a Gravedigga? (RZA Mix)
Bang Your Head
See y’all on Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour!