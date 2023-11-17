The Clean Up Hour, Mix 240

What’s up, y’all? It’s your boy mophead here with the latest Clean Up Hour, albeit a bit later than usual — if you missed the show when it aired, though, here it is for you:

Here’s the tracklist:

The Game – LA Times

Westside Gunn & DJ Drama – Suicide in Selfridges

Hemlock Ernst & Height Keech – 40z on the Front Porch

Benny the Butcher – Sly Green

Obie Trice, Kurupt, Bizarre, MC Eiht, Spice 1,& Mrk Sx – Greatest

The Alchemist & Conway – Phil Drummond

Lloyd Banks – Dangerous Minds

Aesop Rock – Time Moves Differently Here

Big Boi, Konkrete, Big Gipp, & Ludacris – Tomb of the Boom

Mr. Muthaf***in Exquire (HUGHIE!) – The Letter P Freestyle (Sean Price, MF DOOM, & DJ Kay Slay)

Buck 65 – Drumlord

Lil B – Sk8 or Die

Lil Wayne & Euro – Tuxedo

Bas & Adekunle Gold – Khartoum

Pink Panthress & Ice Spice – boy’s a liar pt. 2

CASISDEAD – Pineapple Juice

Rick Ross, Wale, Meek Mill, & The-Dream – Fine Line

Larry June & Schoolboy Q – Pop Out

Domo Genesis & Fly Anakin – I See U, Doing U

Michael Christmas & BhramaBull – Rents Due

Andre 3000 – Love Hater

Charlie Kosei – Que Sera Sera

Pink Navel & Kenny Segal – Character Select

Substance Abuse – No Guarantees

Drake – 8am in Charlotte

EXOCIETY – SABRINA

Mariah the Scientist – Bout Mine

jerry (Hodgy Beats) – When you willingly

Alias – December 26, 2002

Jeezy – Since Pac Died

Wiki & Tony Seltzer – Golden Child

Paradime – Make My Way

And for #throwbackthursday, let’s throw it back to November 19, 2021:

Tracklist (RIP Too Poetic):

Just When You Thought It Was Over

Constant Elevation

Dangerous Mindz

Bloodshed

Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide

Killing Fieldz

We Run S**t

Today’s Mathematics

Here Comes the Gravediggaz

Rest in da East

Defective Trip (Trippin)

From the Darkside

Guard Ya Shrine

Twelve Jewelz

Gotta Stay Strong

Deadliest Biz

Hidden Emotions

End of da World

The Night the Earth Cried

Burn Baby Burn

1-800-Suicide

1-800-Suicide (New Vocal Version)

Alone in the Graveyard

One Life (The Last Emporer feat. Too Poetic & Esthero)

Mommy, What’s a Gravedigga? (RZA Mix)

Bang Your Head

See y’all on Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour!