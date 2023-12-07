The Clean Up Hour, Mix 243 (December 8, 2023)

What’s up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead, back with this week’s Clean Up Hour. Tonight is the year’s final ode to 2008 — if you can’t wait until midnight, check it:
Tracklist:
Q-Tip – Johnny is Dead
Kanye West & Kid Cudi – Welcome to Heartbreak
Ace Hood, T-Pain, & Rick Ross – Cash Flow
T.I., Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, & Kanye West – Swagga Like Us
Nipsey Hussle – Hussle in the House
Charles Hamilton – Where’s My Fcking Genesis
Ludacris – MVP
Nipsey Hussle – Burner on my Lap
Lil Wayne & Drake – Stuntin
E-40 & Shawty Lo – Break Ya Ankles
Soulja Boy & Sammie – Kiss Me Thru the Phone
Nelly, Ashanti, & Akon – Body on Me
Charles Hamilton – Body Telepathy
T-Pain & Lil Wayne – Can’t Believe It
Common & Chester French – What a World
Fashawn, Evidence, Big Pooh, Aloe Blacc, Mickey Factz, Theo, & Kes Kaos – Beautiful Day (Remix)
The Ill Spoken (Beedie & Mac Miller) – Gotcha Opin
Charles Hamilton – Nah Dead A*s
Joe Budden – Better Me
Charles Hamilton – 11:59 PM (Pretty Memories)
Karate J & Yung Nate – Get It Right
Charles Hamilton – Sunday Morning Testimonial (feat. ItsTheReal)
Charles Hamilton – I’ll Be Around (Outro)
Part 2
Clipse – Big Dreams
Termanology & Prodigy – Hood Sh*t
Tyler, the Creator, Casey Veggies, & Hodgy Beats – Bubble Gum
Sheek Louch – It’s Your World
Jedi Mind Tricks – Deadly Melody
EPMD & Skyzoo – Left 4 Dead
Elucid – Many Moons
Oddisee & J-Live – Once Upon a Mic
Murs – Can It Be (Half a Million Dollars and 18 Months Later)
Madlib & Frezna – Yo Yo Affair Pt. 1 & 2
Devin the Dude – In My Draws
Also, for #throwbackthursday, let’s kick it back to October 9, 2020, because the subject matter of my discussion is, unfortunately, quite relevant still!
Tracklist:
Jay Electronica – Exhibit A
21 Savage & Metro Boomin – Runnin
Conway, Westside Gunn, & Benny – Spurs 3
Westside Gunn, Busta Rhymes, & Slick Rick – Ocean Prime
Vince Staples & Kendrick Lamar – Yeah Right
Steve G. Lover III & Childish Gambino – No Hookahs
Flatbush Zombies & A$AP Twelvyy – Half-Time
A-F-R-O – Alonzo Bell
Jay Electronica – Fruits of the Spirit
Roc Marciano – Kill You
Action Bronson – C12H16N2
Smoke DZA – 143
Spillage Village & Hollywood JB – Ea’alah (Family)
Smoke DZA, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, & Big KRIT – Santos House Party
Goldlink, Tyler the Creator, & Jay Prince – U Say
SZA – Julia
Nas, The Firm, & Dr. Dre – Full Circle
Tory Lanez – Just Got it Done
Lupe Fiasco – SLEDOM
Yo Gotti & J. Cole – Cold Blood
Westside Gunn, Stove God Cooks, Flee Lord, El Camino, Estee Nack, & Smoke DZA – Frank Murphy
Dom Kennedy – Saint Erimas
YG – Bomptown’s Finest
Jay Electronica – Exhibit C
See y’all Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour!