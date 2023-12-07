The Clean Up Hour, Mix 243 (December 8, 2023)

What’s up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead, back with this week’s Clean Up Hour. Tonight is the year’s final ode to 2008 — if you can’t wait until midnight, check it:

Tracklist:

Q-Tip – Johnny is Dead

Kanye West & Kid Cudi – Welcome to Heartbreak

Ace Hood, T-Pain, & Rick Ross – Cash Flow

T.I., Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, & Kanye West – Swagga Like Us

Nipsey Hussle – Hussle in the House

Charles Hamilton – Where’s My Fcking Genesis

Ludacris – MVP

Nipsey Hussle – Burner on my Lap

Lil Wayne & Drake – Stuntin

E-40 & Shawty Lo – Break Ya Ankles

Soulja Boy & Sammie – Kiss Me Thru the Phone

Nelly, Ashanti, & Akon – Body on Me

Charles Hamilton – Body Telepathy

T-Pain & Lil Wayne – Can’t Believe It

Common & Chester French – What a World

Fashawn, Evidence, Big Pooh, Aloe Blacc, Mickey Factz, Theo, & Kes Kaos – Beautiful Day (Remix)

The Ill Spoken (Beedie & Mac Miller) – Gotcha Opin

Charles Hamilton – Nah Dead A*s

Joe Budden – Better Me

Charles Hamilton – 11:59 PM (Pretty Memories)

Karate J & Yung Nate – Get It Right

Charles Hamilton – Sunday Morning Testimonial (feat. ItsTheReal)

Charles Hamilton – I’ll Be Around (Outro)

Part 2

Clipse – Big Dreams

Termanology & Prodigy – Hood Sh*t

Tyler, the Creator, Casey Veggies, & Hodgy Beats – Bubble Gum

Sheek Louch – It’s Your World

Jedi Mind Tricks – Deadly Melody

EPMD & Skyzoo – Left 4 Dead

Elucid – Many Moons

Oddisee & J-Live – Once Upon a Mic

Murs – Can It Be (Half a Million Dollars and 18 Months Later)

Madlib & Frezna – Yo Yo Affair Pt. 1 & 2

Devin the Dude – In My Draws

Also, for #throwbackthursday, let’s kick it back to October 9, 2020, because the subject matter of my discussion is, unfortunately, quite relevant still!

Tracklist:

Jay Electronica – Exhibit A

21 Savage & Metro Boomin – Runnin

Conway, Westside Gunn, & Benny – Spurs 3

Westside Gunn, Busta Rhymes, & Slick Rick – Ocean Prime

Vince Staples & Kendrick Lamar – Yeah Right

Steve G. Lover III & Childish Gambino – No Hookahs

Flatbush Zombies & A$AP Twelvyy – Half-Time

A-F-R-O – Alonzo Bell

Jay Electronica – Fruits of the Spirit

Roc Marciano – Kill You

Action Bronson – C12H16N2

Smoke DZA – 143

Spillage Village & Hollywood JB – Ea’alah (Family)

Smoke DZA, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, & Big KRIT – Santos House Party

Goldlink, Tyler the Creator, & Jay Prince – U Say

SZA – Julia

Nas, The Firm, & Dr. Dre – Full Circle

Tory Lanez – Just Got it Done

Lupe Fiasco – SLEDOM

Yo Gotti & J. Cole – Cold Blood

Westside Gunn, Stove God Cooks, Flee Lord, El Camino, Estee Nack, & Smoke DZA – Frank Murphy

Dom Kennedy – Saint Erimas

YG – Bomptown’s Finest

Jay Electronica – Exhibit C

See y’all Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour!