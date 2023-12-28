The Clean Up Hour, Mix 246 (December 29, 2023)

Disclaimer: tonight’s show does contain explicit language, potentially offensive material, and may contain political views which are not reflective of CKMS 102.7, nor its board of directors. Listener discretion is advised.

What’s up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead, here with the last Clean Up Hour of the year. Tonight is the show’s annual Worst of the Year list — 12 albums get put under the scope. Check it:

After rambling for a bit over an hour, I played a small mix of music:

Tracklist:

Mr. Muthaf**kin Exquire (HUGHIE!) – Dot vs. Dilla

Michael Christmas – 24’s Freestyle

G’s Us & Blu – Freaks

Serengeti – Untitled 3

Lupe Fiasco – 3,048

Pillz – City of Gold

Charles Hamilton – Child Safety

Then, in the final 16 minutes of the show, I did the 20th Mini All Things Considered on the late Curtis Plum, whose only album, Call My Cellphone, was on repeat this year.

Tracklist for that part:

Bike Cop

More Than One Hat

Xbox Trife Life

So, for #throwbackthursday, let’s go back in time to all of the Worst of the Year lists I’ve done since the show started:

See y’all in the new year!