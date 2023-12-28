2023 Golden MP3 Nominations

2023 was a year of revival. The station passed its 45 year anniversary: Radio Waterloo was incorporated on 18 January 1978, and went on-air on 15 October 1978. In 2023 the studio was open again after being closed for Covid in previous years, we welcomed a number of new programmers and new shows, and added a whole bunch of music to our library.

The Golden MP3 Awards are the opportunity to recognize exceptional show hosts, producers, their programs, and the people who work behind the scenes. The awards ceremony will be held early February at a soon-to-be-disclosed location. Stay tuned to this page for updates as they happen!

You can nominate a show for more than one award, and nominate more than one show for an award, or skip an award altogether. If you complete this nomination form but find you forgot to nominate a show, you can fill in another nomination form. Nominations close at 11:59pm Sunday, 14 January 2024.

Descriptions of the shows are at https://radiowaterloo.ca/about-our-shows/

Golden MP3 Nominations