The Clean Up Hour, Mix 247: the Top 50 of 2023, #50-26

What’s up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead, kicking off 2024 by bringing the best of 2023 with us into the new year. Tonight is the first half of the Top 50 list:

Here’s the tracklist/order of albums from 50-26:

Westside Gunn – House of GLORY (feat. Stove God Cooks) […And Then You Pray For Me]

Armand Hammer – Empire BLVD (feat. Junglep***y & Curly Castro) [We Buy Diabetic Test Strips]

Conway – Believe Me [WON’T HE DO IT SIDE A/CONDUCTOR MACHINE/Speshal Machinery/Palermo]

Teeflii & Dom Kennedy – South Beach [I Love Stocker]

Casey Veggies – Sunset Marquis Suite [Ten Toes Down – EP]

DJ Muggs – Checkin In (Original Version feat. Jay Worthy) [Soul Assassains 3: Death Valley]

Nickelus F – Bone Fragment [The Specimen: Issue 00]

Video Dave & Controller 7 – FamilyTradition [ArticulatedTexTiles]

Westside Boogie – Cold as Love [Live at the Novo – EP]

Chuck Strangers – Prospect Park West [The Boys & Girls EP]

Killer Mike – SOMETHING FOR THE JUNKIES (feat. Fabo) [Michael (Deluxe)]

Big K.R.I.T. – MAN ON THE MOON [Regardless, It’s Still Timeless – EP]

Blockhead – Pink Lemonade (feat. RXK Nephew) [The AUX]

Rav – Skin I Live In [LEAP]

Mariah the Scientist – 40 Days 40 Nights (feat. Vory) [To Be Eaten Alive]

Cal in Red – With Your Hands [On the Dance Floor – EP]

JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown – NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! [SCARING THE H**S + DLC PACK]

The Doggelgangaz – Cloakland [Went Left]

Crownovhornz – Blizzard of ’93 [Appalachian Aesthetic]

CASISDEAD – Actin Up (feat. Desire) [Famous Last Words]

Wordburglar – The Comics Section [The Spinner Rack EP]

steel tipped dove – (a hiatus) [all the weight feathers don’t have]

Amir Obe – IGNITE + GOODNIGHT [after.]

Jesse James Solomon – nitebus [sunfall]

Mac Demarco – Vancouver [Five Easy Hot Dogs/One Wayne G]

I’d normally do a #throwbackthursday but tonight is very busy for me, maybe next week. Until next time!