The Clean Up Hour, Mix 266

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour:

Tracklist:

RiTchie – WYTD?!?!

Ghostface Killah & Nas – Scar Tissue

G Perico – Troll Patrol

The Game – Freeway’s Revenge

Flo Milli & Anycia – New Me

El Camino, Benny the Butcher, & Real Bad Man – Champagne P****s

Conway, Jay Worthy, 2-Eleven, T.F., & Ab-Soul – Surf & Turf

Remy Banks & Domo Genesis – Game Winners

Blu, Shafiq Huysan, & Skye Louise – In Living Color

GG Grand – Jive Turkeys (RIP MF DOOM)

Jehst & Asaviour – People Under the Weather

DJ Moves, Buck 65, Hubcity, & Birdapres – Remember the Old School

A-F-R-O, EKYM1536, Blind Toxic, Felcon, SuperBrownBum, 60 East, PulseReaction, & DJ E-Dub – Battle Royale

Pink Siifu – ** U Mean/Hold Me Down

Concrete Boys, Karrahboo, & Camo – HIT DIFF

J.U.S – Winnipeg

Gangrene – Cloud Surfing

Photograph Your Aura – Shadowerk

Berner, Paul Wall, Devin the Dude, & DRODi – Need It

Tiron & Ayomari – If You Feel Like We Do!

Childish Gambino & Young Nudy – Little Foot Big Foot

Pharrell – Come On Down

Matt Champion – Slug

Slum Village & Fat Ray – Keep Dreaming

Meechy Darko – The Slaughter Tab #5

Dom McLennon – Russian Cream

David Dallas – Better in Real Life

Chuck Strangers & Erick the Architect – Flatbush ******

Ol’ Burger Beats, Lil B, & Vic Spencer – How I Live

Tiron & Ayomari, Blu, & Hollis – Paramour

Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Taj Austin, & Ras Austin – Asha the First

Skyzoo & The Other Guys – 100 to One

See y’all next time!