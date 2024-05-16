The Clean Up Hour, Mix 266

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour:
Tracklist:
RiTchie – WYTD?!?!
Ghostface Killah & Nas – Scar Tissue
G Perico – Troll Patrol
The Game – Freeway’s Revenge
Flo Milli & Anycia – New Me
El Camino, Benny the Butcher, & Real Bad Man – Champagne P****s
Conway, Jay Worthy, 2-Eleven, T.F., & Ab-Soul – Surf & Turf
Remy Banks & Domo Genesis – Game Winners
Blu, Shafiq Huysan, & Skye Louise – In Living Color
GG Grand – Jive Turkeys (RIP MF DOOM)
Jehst & Asaviour – People Under the Weather
DJ Moves, Buck 65, Hubcity, & Birdapres – Remember the Old School
A-F-R-O, EKYM1536, Blind Toxic, Felcon, SuperBrownBum, 60 East, PulseReaction, & DJ E-Dub – Battle Royale
Pink Siifu – ** U Mean/Hold Me Down
Concrete Boys, Karrahboo, & Camo – HIT DIFF
J.U.S – Winnipeg
Gangrene – Cloud Surfing
Photograph Your Aura – Shadowerk
Berner, Paul Wall, Devin the Dude, & DRODi – Need It
Tiron & Ayomari – If You Feel Like We Do!
Childish Gambino & Young Nudy – Little Foot Big Foot
Pharrell – Come On Down
Matt Champion – Slug
Slum Village & Fat Ray – Keep Dreaming
Meechy Darko – The Slaughter Tab #5
Dom McLennon – Russian Cream
David Dallas – Better in Real Life
Chuck Strangers & Erick the Architect – Flatbush ******
Ol’ Burger Beats, Lil B, & Vic Spencer – How I Live
Tiron & Ayomari, Blu, & Hollis – Paramour
Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Taj Austin, & Ras Austin – Asha the First
Skyzoo & The Other Guys – 100 to One
See y’all next time!