The Clean Up Hour, Mix 272

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour: I briefly complain about moving goalposts and the reality that I am becoming an oldhead.

Tracklist:

Kendrick Lamar & Angela McKluske – Is It Love?

Jadakiss – Bring You Down

Felt – The Two

Curren$y & Pharrell – Chasin Papers

T-Pain – Need to be Smokin

French Montana, Curren$y, & Mac Miller – Triple Double

Larry June – Another Day, Pt. 2

Snoop Dogg – Sandwich Bag

Mighty Casey – Liqourland

Lil B & CGRB – Food Is Like Drugs

Action Bronson – Latin Grammys

LNDN DRGS & Stalley – Waffle House

DJ Quik – Keep Tha P In It

Swarvy & Lojii – Driftin

Your Old Droog – Yodi Dodi

Jackie Chain, Bun B, & Big KRIT – Parked Outside

Dom Kennedy & Rick Ross – Gold Alpinas

T-Pain, Bow Wow, & MJG – Moving Her Mouth

Earthgang – OSMOSIS

4batz & Drake – act ii: date @ 8

Drake – Drew a Picasso

Michael Christmas – Not the Birkin

NxWorries & Rae Khalil – OuttheWay

The Internet – Stay the Night

Sir & Ab-Soul – I’M NOT PERFECT

Bas – Clouds Never Get Old

Kill Bill x Rav – FETISH

G Percio – Streets Don’t Love Us

B. Cool Aid, Denmark Vessey, Quelle Chris, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R., Moruf, & Kamilah – Brandy, Aaliyah

Yelawolf & DJ Paul – Lookin Over

The Alchemist – Seasons Change

See y’all next time!