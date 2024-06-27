The Clean Up Hour, Mix 272

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour: I briefly complain about moving goalposts and the reality that I am becoming an oldhead.
Tracklist:
Kendrick Lamar & Angela McKluske – Is It Love?
Jadakiss – Bring You Down
Felt – The Two
Curren$y & Pharrell – Chasin Papers
T-Pain – Need to be Smokin
French Montana, Curren$y, & Mac Miller – Triple Double
Larry June – Another Day, Pt. 2
Snoop Dogg – Sandwich Bag
Mighty Casey – Liqourland
Lil B & CGRB – Food Is Like Drugs
Action Bronson – Latin Grammys
LNDN DRGS & Stalley – Waffle House
DJ Quik – Keep Tha P In It
Swarvy & Lojii – Driftin
Your Old Droog – Yodi Dodi
Jackie Chain, Bun B, & Big KRIT – Parked Outside
Dom Kennedy & Rick Ross – Gold Alpinas
T-Pain, Bow Wow, & MJG – Moving Her Mouth
Earthgang – OSMOSIS
4batz & Drake – act ii: date @ 8
Drake – Drew a Picasso
Michael Christmas – Not the Birkin
NxWorries & Rae Khalil – OuttheWay
The Internet – Stay the Night
Sir & Ab-Soul – I’M NOT PERFECT
Bas – Clouds Never Get Old
Kill Bill x Rav – FETISH
G Percio – Streets Don’t Love Us
B. Cool Aid, Denmark Vessey, Quelle Chris, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R., Moruf, & Kamilah – Brandy, Aaliyah
Yelawolf & DJ Paul – Lookin Over
The Alchemist – Seasons Change
See y’all next time!