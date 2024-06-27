Kitchener demands fair share of federal arts funding

MP Holmes

Kitchener, ON

Arts institutions in Kitchener are struggling, and the city is pinning it on inequities in the Federal regional arts funding model. City Council noted that Kitchener receives five times less in arts funding than larger cities like Montreal and Winnipeg. In response, they passed a motion requesting the federal government to address these disparities.

Despite the City’s assistance, local arts institutions have been struggling for some time. In 2023, the KW Symphony closed due to lack of funds and more recently the Museum has experienced economic troubles.

City Councillor Dave Schnider highlighted the significant funding cuts by the federal government and how this impacts local arts organizations.

While the motion was supported unanimously by council members, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic suggested also seeking additional support from the provincial government.