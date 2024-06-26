Through the Static Episode 35 – 26/06/24

365 Celebration – 1 Year of Through the Static!

Well friends, after an over-extended hiatus I’m back once again! I hope to be more consistent going forward but with life you never know what will come at you 🙂 Anyhow, I’m back this week with a handful of tracks to get you up and moving through the heat of summer evenings! Some funky, some dancey, and some more mellow tracks to get you through whatever life might be throwing at you, you never know what you’ll find through the static 😉

Ladykillers – Lush

Celebrity Skin – Hole

365 – Charli XCX

365 – Waxahatchee

Pink Pony Club – Chappell Roan

That Lady Pts 1 & 2 – The Isley Brothers

i – Kendrick Lamar

L’AMOUR DE MA VIE – Billie Eilish

Falling – Julee Cruise

