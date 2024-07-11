The Clean Up Hour, Mix 274

What’s up, y’all? Here’s tonight’s Clean Up Hour — mainly just jump straight into the music, as I’ll be talking a bunch next week!
Tracklist:
Wale, Rick Ross, & Kevin Cossom – Best Night Ever
WC and the Mad Gangstas, Ice Cube, & Mack 10 – West Up!
Dom Kennedy & Bonic – Fried Lobster
Ice-T – Mind Over Matter
2Pac & Snoop Dogg – Wanted Dead or Alive
Tinashe & Iamsu – Worth It
Mariah Carey & Jay-Z – Heartbreaker
Niko B – trespass coat
Vic Mensa – Lovely Day
Claz – Can’t Go Back
Goldlink – Ay Ay!
Cupcakke – Dementia
Drake – Flight’s Booked
Cyhi – End of the Night
Terrace Martin – With You
Majid Jordan – Body Talk
Buddy – Move On
Brockhampton – STAINS
Curren$y – Sorry for the Wraith
Devin the Dude – Acoustic Levitation
Wiz Khalifa, The Game, & Stat Quo – Far From Coach
Apathy – Summer at the Shore
Atmosphere – (‘Cashier in a Convenience Store’)
Travis Thompson, Nima Skeemz, & Kota the Friend – Insomnia
Lupe Fiasco – Bigfoot
Michael Christmas, Domo Genesis, & WARA – Jugglin
Jay Worthy, Larry June, & Jim Jones – Late Nights
Camila Cabello – B.O.A.T
NxWorries – Daydreaming
See y’all next time!