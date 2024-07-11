The Clean Up Hour, Mix 274

What’s up, y’all? Here’s tonight’s Clean Up Hour — mainly just jump straight into the music, as I’ll be talking a bunch next week!

Tracklist:

Wale, Rick Ross, & Kevin Cossom – Best Night Ever

WC and the Mad Gangstas, Ice Cube, & Mack 10 – West Up!

Dom Kennedy & Bonic – Fried Lobster

Ice-T – Mind Over Matter

2Pac & Snoop Dogg – Wanted Dead or Alive

Tinashe & Iamsu – Worth It

Mariah Carey & Jay-Z – Heartbreaker

Niko B – trespass coat

Vic Mensa – Lovely Day

Claz – Can’t Go Back

Goldlink – Ay Ay!

Cupcakke – Dementia

Drake – Flight’s Booked

Cyhi – End of the Night

Terrace Martin – With You

Majid Jordan – Body Talk

Buddy – Move On

Brockhampton – STAINS

Curren$y – Sorry for the Wraith

Devin the Dude – Acoustic Levitation

Wiz Khalifa, The Game, & Stat Quo – Far From Coach

Apathy – Summer at the Shore

Atmosphere – (‘Cashier in a Convenience Store’)

Travis Thompson, Nima Skeemz, & Kota the Friend – Insomnia

Lupe Fiasco – Bigfoot

Michael Christmas, Domo Genesis, & WARA – Jugglin

Jay Worthy, Larry June, & Jim Jones – Late Nights

Camila Cabello – B.O.A.T

NxWorries – Daydreaming

See y’all next time!