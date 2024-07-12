So Old It’s New set list for Saturday, July 13, 2024 – on air 8-10 am ET

I’m featuring late 1970s-early 1980s punk/new wave and ska songs, stuff I got into during my college days, plus a segment, near the end of the set, of one-hit wonder type material of the kind one used to find on compilations from record labels like K-tel. I’ve done full shows of one-hit wonder stuff in the past, likely will do so again at some point.

This show includes Reunion’s Life Is A Rock (But The Radio Rolled Me), which famously name-checks myriad artists, songs and record companies, and Blue Swede’s Hooked On A Feeling, aka the Ooga-Chaka song (Ooga-Chaka Ooga-Ooga Ooga-Chaka Ooga-Ooga Ooga-Chaka …). The Blue Swede song returned to prominence via its presence in the first Guardians Of The Galaxy movie and as lead cut on the soundtrack, in 2014.

Sugarloaf, meantime, was at least a two-hit wonder. Besides what I’m playing, Don’t Call Us, We’ll Call You, the group’s Green-Eyed Lady was an even bigger hit. And Hot Chocolate, represented in the set by the song Emma (you may recall the lyric Emma, Emmalene…a sad song, actually) had many hits in the UK and North America, including You Sexy Thing, Every 1’s A Winner, You Could Have Been A Lady (a North American hit single for April Wine) and Brother Louie, which American band Stories turned into the North American chart-topping version I’m playing on the show.

I’ve got a double dip of Flash and The Pan because I think those two, similar songs, Walking In The Rain from the first album and the title cut from the second release, Lights In the Night, are something of a piece, to my ears anyway.

1. Madness, One Step Beyond

2. The Selecter, On My Radio

3. The Clash, Revolution Rock

4. Dead Kennedys, Too Drunk To Fuck

5. Devo, (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

6. Blondie, I Know But I Don’t Know

7. Ramones, I Just Want To Have Something To Do

8. The Specials, Rat Race

9. Flash and The Pan, Walking In The Rain

10. Flash and The Pan, Lights In The Night

11. Elvis Costello, Waiting For The End Of The World

12. Joe Jackson, Throw It Away

13. Teenage Head, Brand New Cadillac

14. Graham Parker and The Rumour, The Heat In Harlem

15. Talking Heads, The Overload

16. The Police, Deathwish

17. Nick Lowe, Big Kick, Plain Scrap!

18. Split Enz, What’s The Matter With You

19. Ian Dury, There Ain’t Half Been Some Clever Bastards

20. Pretenders, Private Life

21. The Boomtown Rats, Up All Night

22. The Cars, You Can’t Hold On Too Long

23. The Motels, Take The L

24. XTC, Ten Feet Tall

25. Reunion, Life Is A Rock (But The Radio Rolled Me)

26. Stories, Brother Louie

27. Sammy Johns, Chevy Van

28. Redbone, Come And Get Your Love

29. Sugarloaf, Don’t Call Us, We’ll Call You

30. Hot Chocolate, Emma

31. Blue Swede, Hooked On A Feeling

32. Billy Swan, I Can Help

33. Hot Butter, Popcorn